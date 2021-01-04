Microsoft podcasts to help drive AI skills

Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning have entered the mainstream, increasingly accelerating the journey to transform economies and redesign the future of work.

Now, Microsoft South Africa has created an AI Skills micro-site, which includes success stories, video interviews and a podcast series.

In the podcast series, panelists explore how Microsoft is tackling AI skills development to help create a future in which every person has access to the skills, technology, and opportunity they need to thrive in the digital economy. This includes students and job seekers who need to prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow, employees who need skills to grow in their roles and leaders who need to lead with confidence in the age of AI.

The three panel discussions, hosted by Gadget editor-in-chief and World Wide Worx founder Arthur Goldstuck, cover the following topics:

Empowering youth in outlying areas with AI skills;

Addressing the demand for groomed AI engineers;

Driving AI skills at a leadership level.

The panelists dive into everything AI, from the development of critical AI skills to help graduates become more employable to how AI’s role in business is evolving in the 2020s.

Click here to listen to the podcasts.