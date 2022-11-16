Golf tees off in the metaverse

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Nedbank Golf Challenge last weekend extended the experience to the virtual world of Ubuntuland.

In the wake of buying virtual land from Africarare in Ubuntuland, Nedbank last weekend for the first time hosted the Nedbank Golf Challenge in the metaverse.

While the physical edition of the world-renowned sports event took place at Sun City from 10 to 13 November, the virtual edition teed off in the Nedbank Metaverse in Ubuntuland and extends for the rest of this week.

Entertainment is planned from 9am to 8pm (CAT) daily. Visitors can perfect their virtual swing with lessons from the resident golf pro, enjoy a golf themed treasure hunt, take part in live quizzes, or kick back and enjoy a virtual drink in the sports bar, while enjoying live entertainment by local artists.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge and its behind-the-scenes action was live streamed in the space, and a documentary chronicling the past 40 years of the challenge was screened.