CES 2024: Indoor golfing tech analyses play

The “lifelike simulation” of outdoor golfing aims to improve players’ skills, writes JASON BANNIER.

At the CES 2024 tech expo in Las Vegas this week, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) introduced a smart sports technology called iGolfPutter. Defined as a smart golf analysis and training system, it is designed to redefine indoor golf, and offers a “lifelike simulation” of outdoor golf courses.

The system integrates ITRI’s 3D sensing artificial intelligence analysis technology to capture player posture, stance, and swing via a smartphone app, rather than through a dedicated external camera. By combining skeletal data with embedded sensor data from the putter and golf ball, iGolfPutter provides a comprehensive simulation and educational experience.

The artificial intelligence of things dynamic green replicates the feel of an actual golf green, enhancing the training experience by recreating the terrain of real golf course landscapes for the player’s after each shot. The display offers an immersive perspective, providing users with a videogame view of the corresponding golf course.

The system enables multiple players to compete virtually and physically. It is compatible with the metaverse to enable a virtual golfing experience.

ITRI is showcasing several other smart sports and digital health technologies:

iSwimWeaR: A smart personal device designed for monitoring physiological vitals in underwater environments. It integrates with diving masks and swimming goggles without direct skin contact, tracking and displaying underwater vitals in real time.

Mountain Watch:An outdoor safety system preventing hikers from getting lost. The system features a smartphone app and mesh network device for real-time location sharing in areas with weak or no mobile phone signals.

DeeGoo Digital Test & Training for Cognition Health: This technology helps seniors assess dementia risk and stimulate cognitive functions. It provides personalized cognitive exercises and tracks progress through AI analysis.

BeatSync: An AI-powered interactive music training device that relieves emotional stress, enhances mental health, and refines brain-to-hand coordination. BeatSync recommends personalized music scores based on performance results.

Coincidentally, one of the first games reviews ever to appear on Gadget was of a digital golfing game, The Golf Pro, back in 1998. Two years ago, in 2021, that review was converted into an NFT (Non Fungible Token) consisting of a unique PNG file and certification of ownership, and made available for sale, with proceeds going to charity. See it on Rarible at http://bit.ly/Gadget1998.

CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, is one of the most influential tech events in the world, serving as the launchpad for several thousand new products every January in Las Vegas. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and features every aspect of the tech sector.