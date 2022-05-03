Product of the Day
Meet the Huawei nova Y70 Plus
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus features a super battery, SuperCharge fast charging, super camera, and best of all, it’s super affordable.
The new Huawei nova Y70, which is now available to purchase, is an affordable smartphone without compromising on performance, quality, or battery life. The nova Y70 packs a punch that will give more expensive devices a run for their money.
Weighing in at less than 200g, this device packs power that measures 168.3mm x 77.6mm.
A battery knock-out
The shining feature of this device is the battery, which is 6 000mAh. Based on typical usage, this device can run for about three days. It drains slowly but charges quickly with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge capabilities. This translates to three hours’ worth of video watching on a 10-minute fast charge.
Whether one is gaming or binge-watching series on the handset, the long-lasting battery lets users do just that without having to cart around a battery pack or charger.
A super screen
To pair with the long-lasting battery, the nova Y70 Plus features a dazzling 6.75-inch FullView display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The screen delivers 16.7 million colours in a stunning 1600×720 resolution. This makes watching the latest blockbusters more immersive. The smart, eye-soothing ambient light adjustments enable extended watch times without straining one’s eyes. There’s also the eBook mode, which makes reading a pleasure.
Photographic excellence
Alongside the long last battery and sharp screen, it features an innovative triple AI camera setup. The 48MP main camera has a powerful f/1.8 sensor capable of letting in more light for dazzling clarity and detail. It has a 120° 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera.
There’s also the 8MP selfie camera and cutting-edge AI software that can smooth out skin and highlight key features. This natural beautifying effect intelligently improves issues like image sharpness and digital noise to preserve details in selfies.
The following deals are available for the new Huawei nova Y70 Plus from 1 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.
|Store
|Details
|Huawei Store (Online)
|Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499, which includes a Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699. If you purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus during Huawei’s lucky hour, which is between 8pm and 9pm every day from 1 May 2022 – 22 May 2022, and you are one of the first 5 customers to purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, you will also receive a Huawei Band 4, valued at R1499.
|Telkom
|Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB or for R339 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 3GB.
|Cell C
|Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 1GB Top Up or for R349 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up. This includes a free Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from 11 May 2022 to 28 June 2022. This is available on the My Huawei App, which is the enhanced Huawei support app, an official platform to buy Huawei products directly from Huawei, and a place to communicate with the Huawei Support team and fellow users.
|Vodacom
|Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R279 per month x 24 months.
|Edgars, Incredible Connection, Hi Online & Game
|Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499, which includes a Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699.