Meet the Huawei nova Y70 Plus

The Huawei nova Y70 Plus features a super battery, SuperCharge fast charging, super camera, and best of all, it’s super affordable.

The new Huawei nova Y70, which is now available to purchase, is an affordable smartphone without compromising on performance, quality, or battery life. The nova Y70 packs a punch that will give more expensive devices a run for their money.

Weighing in at less than 200g, this device packs power that measures 168.3mm x 77.6mm.

A battery knock-out

The shining feature of this device is the battery, which is 6 000mAh. Based on typical usage, this device can run for about three days. It drains slowly but charges quickly with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge capabilities. This translates to three hours’ worth of video watching on a 10-minute fast charge.

Whether one is gaming or binge-watching series on the handset, the long-lasting battery lets users do just that without having to cart around a battery pack or charger.

A super screen

To pair with the long-lasting battery, the nova Y70 Plus features a dazzling 6.75-inch FullView display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The screen delivers 16.7 million colours in a stunning 1600×720 resolution. This makes watching the latest blockbusters more immersive. The smart, eye-soothing ambient light adjustments enable extended watch times without straining one’s eyes. There’s also the eBook mode, which makes reading a pleasure.

Photographic excellence

Alongside the long last battery and sharp screen, it features an innovative triple AI camera setup. The 48MP main camera has a powerful f/1.8 sensor capable of letting in more light for dazzling clarity and detail. It has a 120° 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera.

There’s also the 8MP selfie camera and cutting-edge AI software that can smooth out skin and highlight key features. This natural beautifying effect intelligently improves issues like image sharpness and digital noise to preserve details in selfies.

The following deals are available for the new Huawei nova Y70 Plus from 1 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.