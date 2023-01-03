CES: MediaTek intros consumer-ready Wi-Fi 7 range 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chipmaker MediaTek, an early adopter of Wi-Fi 7 technology, will unveil a full range of production-ready devices featuring the next generation of wireless connectivity, during the CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas this week.

The products focus on reliable and always-on connected experiences on a wide variety of devices, and will play a part in transforming several product categories, including residential gateways, mesh routers, televisions, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

As the most current and powerful Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 7 utilises record-breaking 320MHz channel bandwidth to greatly improve overall user experience. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) also enables the Wi-Fi connection to aggregate channel speeds and alleviate link interruption in congested environments for time-demanding applications.

“Last year, we gave the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 technology demonstration, and we are honored to now show the significant progress we have made in building a more complete ecosystem of products,” says Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity Business unit at MediaTek. “This lineup of devices, many of which are powered by the CES 2023 Innovation Award-winning Filogic 880 flagship chipset, illustrates our commitment to providing the best wireless connectivity.”

Using a 6nm process, MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 7 solution offers a reduction in main power consumption by 50%, a 25x reduction in CPU utilization, and 100x lower MLO switch latency when compared to competing options. 4T5R and penta-band mesh are also included to address a larger area of coverage and higher number of linked devices.

The devices on demonstration this week utilise MediaTek’s latest Filogic chips, which combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point technology to broadband operators, retail router channels and enterprise markets; and the Filogic 380 chipset, designed to bring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to all client devices, including smartphone, tablet, laptops, TVs, and streaming devices.

“We are excited to collaborate with MediaTek on the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology. Fast and reliable wireless connectivity is crucial for consumers, and we believe that combining powerful AMD Ryzen processors with MediaTek’s advanced connectivity technologies will deliver an excellent user experience,” said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, client OEM at AMD.

“A strong, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi connection is one of the most critical components of competitive gaming and can mean the difference between winning and losing a match,” says Ouyang Jun, vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment at Lenovo’s Intelligent Device Group. “MediaTek’s vision for excellence in Wi-Fi connectivity mirrors our own commitment to empowering gamers with immersive, high-performance PC gaming experiences, and we look forward to collaborating together to bring MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 7 technology to upcoming Lenovo Legion devices.”

* To learn more about MediaTek’s Filogic portfolio, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/networking-and-connectivity.