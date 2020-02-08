Featured
McLaren F1 gets ‘data-to-everything’
McLaren, a leader in Formula 1 racing innovation, has partnered with Splunk, a “data-to-everything” platform, from the 2020 Formula 1 season. Splunk will provide its platform to both McLaren Racing and the McLaren Group.
Splunk’s solutions will capture data across the McLaren Group infrastructure, network and server environment and from across the McLaren Racing function, including from the team’s Formula 1 cars, to help them accelerate performance development across the organization.
“From the production line to the race track, Splunk will help McLaren drive meaningful business outcomes by connecting all of their data at ferocious speed and at immense scale,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “Performance is critical in the racing world, and it is no different in the world of data, which makes this partnership a great fit. I’m looking forward to the Formula 1 2020 season and will be rooting for the McLaren Racing team across the globe.”
As part of the partnership, Splunk will be integrated into the branding of the team, including on the sidepod and cockpit surrounds of McLaren MCL35 race car for the 2020 Formula 1 season.
Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said: “It’s great to have Splunk join us as both a McLaren Racing and McLaren Group partner. Data is at the heart of everything we do at McLaren and in the competitive sport of Formula 1, and the Splunk platform will enable us to continue to draw meaningful insights that can be used to impact performance. We look forward to working as partners for the 2020 season and beyond.”
Drone given first beyond-line-of-sight approval in SA
The South African Civil Aviation Authority has granted a drone company permission to conduct long-range commercial flights with vertical take-off and landing aircraft.
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has granted the first “Beyond-visual-line-of-sight” (BVLOS) flight approval for a drone.
United Drone Holdings (UDH) has been granted BVLOS flight approval to conduct long-range commercial flights with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.
The SACAA’s approval for the flight was granted based on the utilisation of the Iris Automation Casia onboard detect-and-avoid system. The system was demonstrated during live flight operations that included the Casia system making automated manoeuvres to avoid collisions with manned aircraft. The approval from the SACAA requires no visual observers or ground-based radars, enabling BVLOS flights with only two crew members.
Iris Automation unlocks commercial drone operations by enabling Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to fly BVLOS. The Iris Automation Casia system is a plug-and-play turnkey solution that detects, tracks and classifies other aircraft and makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone. It then triggers automated manoeuvres to avoid collisions, and alerts the pilot on the ground in command of the mission. The industry-leading collision avoidance system helps drones see and react to the world in the same way pilots do.
“I’m proud to see that our Casia system has been validated once again by gaining BVLOS approval from the regulator in South Africa, which comes in addition to the multiple permissions our technology has already received in the United States,” said Iris Automation CEO Alexander Harmsen. “Iris Automation currently has customers operating in a dozen countries around the world and we continue to work closely with global regulators both directly and through our customers.”
UDH utilizes drones to conduct long-range infrastructure inspection, mapping and surveillance for customers throughout South Africa. The company also provides certified training, SACAA-approved operations, equipment supply and hosts one of Africa’s largest drone conferences.
“Iris Automation’s Casia detect-and-avoid system is a game-changer for this industry and enables countless commercial opportunities,” said United Drone Holdings CEO Sean Reitz. “I set out to find a solution that regulators trusted and that was also light and practical enough for everyday use. Being able to comply with the strict regulations put in place by the South African Civil Aviation Authority and unlocking BVLOS has allowed us to conduct daily missions.”
Tech offers infinite opportunity to retailers
By GARETH HAWKEY, CEO redPanda Group
Although the local economy is creating a tough operating environment for South African retailers, technology is providing near-infinite opportunities for savvy retailers to drive sales and bottom-line growth. From seamless online shop fronts to digitally enabled payment systems, the right technology – underpinned by the most suitable retail software – can transform small retailers into global players, and established retailers into innovators and trailblazers within their vertical. Understandably, however, many decision-makers within retail are daunted by the question of what technology and software to employ within their environment. Retail technology, and technology in general, is fast changing…and it is nearly impossible to stay abreast of the changes and developments when you are immersed in your core business (i.e. retail).
This naturally creates the question: how does one approach the challenge of technology implementation and software rollouts within one’s retail environment, and particularly within a specialised environment – such as furniture, or credit? All too often, the answer to this question is to simply do nothing, and keep pressing ahead with operations as usual. Indeed, when margins are tight and consumer and business confidence is low, this can seem like the safer option for retail decision-makers who are first and foremost focused on survival.
The bad news? When it comes to technology in today’s digital-first era, doing nothing is equivalent to going backwards. Today, success in retail is undoubtedly defined by the consumer experience, which is being shaped and driven by world-class back-end software and innovative technology. In short, every retail player, no matter their specialisation or vertical, has to be taking definitive steps forward to implement new technology that is underpinned by agile, tailored and responsive software. For savvy retail decision-makers, the best way to ensure success in a specialised retail environment is to find an experienced and innovative software or technology partner to develop a highly tailored strategy for the technology rollout.
Key insights into local retail challenges
Given the complexities of today’s fast-evolving enterprise technology landscape, retailers need to look for a technology partner that has demonstrated knowledge and expertise within the local retail sector. This deep experience within retail is absolutely vital – as it enables the software partner to develop a solution that is finely tailored to your specific retail environment (and the challenges and opportunities currently shaping it). In addition, an immersive understanding of the local retail context also enables this partner to include elements in the technology strategy that speak to unique local pain points: for example, in South Africa there is a high demand for quick and accessible in-store credit.
Independent & uniquely experienced
Importantly, as retailers embark on a technology journey with a trusted partner, it is increasingly beneficial to work with a software specialist who has extensive experience in building bespoke solutions and customizing packaged solutions. By being completely independent as both a technology advisor and solution provider, this partner is then able to give the retailer advice and options that are highly suited to their specific environment and phase of technology development. More often than not, being solution agnostic enables such a partner to provide retailers with a tailored mix of technology solutions that allow the retailer in question to remain responsive and adaptive to the fast-changing needs of customers. In essence, the retailer is not contractually bound to expensive products or software that lock the business in for many years (making the retailer less able to respond to changing consumer trends).
Efficiency where it matters the most
Given the current financial constraints that many local retailers are facing, new technology and software rollouts have to be implemented in such a way that retailers still retain close control over their retail environment and can tailor the business rules to speak to specific in-store demands and pressures. Such control requires the presence of a trusted, transparent and responsive software partner that has teams who are experienced in specific retail verticals. These teams can ensure quick response times, as well as immediate support should it be required – preventing any risk of downtime or inefficiencies when it really matters. The highly responsive nature of such a partner also ensures the speedy release of updates or changes to the software environment, which ultimately translates into a more responsive and efficient consumer experience on the shop floor.
Looking ahead, although the outlook may be challenging for South African retailers, they can undoubtedly achieve quick efficiency wins (coupled with valuable, long term benefits) by choosing an experienced and specialised local retail technology partner…