Wheels of the Week: When a car is like a pair of jeans

Imagine a car that is like your favourite pair of jeans: stylish, comfortable enough for everyday wear, but ready to kick things up a notch when you hit the open road. That is the Mazda CX-30 in a nutshell.

Slide into sophistication with a hint of quirky. Open the door and you are met with a cabin that feels more designer apartment than an economy SUV. Soft-touch materials hug you like a cashmere sweater, and the minimalist design is refreshingly grown-up compared to some of the button-heavy rivals. The back seat offers decent headroom and legroom.

The infotainment system’s rotary knob might have you feeling like you are piloting a spaceship, especially since this vehicle has a smart keyless entry.

Android Auto has instant cable connectivity. The display of the infotainment system is bold and clear. The 8.8-inch screen display is split into two sections so you can see navigation and audio information simultaneously. The Mazda has a high-end Bose sound system, which knocks the audio ability up to that of a luxurious vehicle.

Parking and reversing is made that much easier with the assistance of rear parking sensors and the reverse camera, that is clear and accurate. The passive collision signal will alert the lucky packet drivers behind you, should you suddenly brake. The hazard lights will flash to alert them, and this will hopefully prevent a collision. The hazard lights switch off automatically once the brake is released.

Hit the petrol pedal and this Mazda transforms. The standard engine has got enough pep to keep things lively, while the dynamic option packs a punch that will leave you grinning like a kid in a candy store. Twisting corners? The CX-30 hugs the road like a well-worn glove, thanks to its sharp handling and responsive steering. It is the kind of car that makes you want to take the long way home, just for the fun of it.

Remember those comfy jeans? They might not be the best choice for a mountain hike. Similarly, the CX-30’s sporty suspension can get a bit bumpy on rough roads. Think more “massage chair on high” than “cloud nine.”

The CX-30 sips fuel like a responsible adult… most of the time. The base engine impresses with its efficiency, but the dynamic option gets a little thirstier, especially if you keep unleashing its inner beast.

The Mazda CX-30 is a car that knows what it wants to be: fun, stylish, and a little bit different. It is perfect for drivers who prioritise driving pleasure and appreciate a touch of luxury without breaking the bank. Mazda certainly got the memo: the range is all automatic gear transmission.

Pricing for the Mazda CX-30 starts at R459,900.