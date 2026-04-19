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Footballers break Bluetooth speaker record
At Cambridge United Women’s Football Club’s home ground, players and supporters connected 1,500 Move WR speakers.
At Cledara Abbey Stadium in England, 1,500 connected Majority Move WR Bluetooth speakers delivered audio from a single source. The moment set a new Guiness World Record (GWR) for the largest number of Bluetooth speakers played simultaneously.
The stadium is the home ground of Cambridge United Women’s Football Club, and the event took place during a half-time break in a match against the London Bees.
Attendees collected a Majority Move WR speaker upon arrival, with families, local schools and members of the Cambridge community taking part. Each participant activated a device simultaneously during the break and was able to take the speaker home as a thank-you for contributing to the record.
The previous record, set by JBL in 2017, involved 1,000 connected devices.
The technology that enabled the moment is Auracast Bluetooth, as featured in Majority Audio devices. The Move WR joins the current range of Majority Move speakers and uses Bluetooth LE Audio to broadcast a single audio signal to multiple nearby speakers or listener devices simultaneously, making the feature suited to shared listening across homes, events and stadium audiences.
“We are beyond excited to work with our partners, CUWFC, to have made this world record happen,” says Eddie Latham, Majority co-founder. “Auracast is key to Move WR and we’re happy that showcasing a really useful feature means we can support the team that are close to our hearts”.
Gisela Otten, chair of the board of the CUFC Women’s Team, says: “Over the past couple of years, it has been remarkable to see the growth of the game and more women and girls participating in football at the local, national, and international level. We hope that this event sheds light on the fantastic talent within our women’s team and helps inspire the next generation of female players to get involved with football in Cambridge.
“Our squad have been performing at a high level all season and we’ve achieved some fantastic results. This is not only about breaking the world record, but breaking down boundaries and showcasing what is possible for women and girls in sport”
Glenn Pollard, Guinness World Record adjudicator, says: “When I first heard about this record, I assumed it would be simple. As it turned out there were many technical hurdles to overcome, not least the issue of ensuring the speakers did not connect to an alternative sound source as dictated by the GWR Guidelines. I have been impressed with the excellent level of planning and organisation displayed by Eddie and his team in achieving this record”