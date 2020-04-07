Featured
Mario breaks out into Lego world
The Lego Group today revealed the Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course. The new Lego Super Mario product line features an interactive Lego Mario figure that collects coins in real-life game levels created with Lego bricks. Neither a video game nor a traditional Lego brick-based set, it promises to change the way people interact with Super Mario in the physical world and engage in Lego experiences.
Disclosed for the first time today by Lego Design Lead Jonathan Bennink, fans will be able to begin exploring the fun-packed Lego Super Mario universe with the Adventures with Mario Starter Course. This entry point set to the world of Lego Super Mario is needed to unlock expansion sets and features seven action bricks for different interactions with the Lego Mario figure that are only included in this set.
The Lego Mario figure itself has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, color and action bricks. Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game series.
“Super Mario has continued to appear, always in a form adapted to the current hardware of the time,” said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo. “I am thankful that in this project with the Lego Group, Mario is jumping out of the digital world of game consoles and smart devices, and we are able to bring him into the world with a new, physical type of Mario play. It’s very exciting to think of Lego Mario becoming a real friend to children and to picture them playing in their very own Mario world that they imagined themselves.”
Kids aged 6+ can build levels and play their own way, with action-packed challenges having lots of creative fun in a highly interactive experience. Lego Mario is used to collect virtual coins as he runs and jumps from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via Lego bricks, cloud platform, and clashes with the Goomba figure and Bowser Jr. figure.
The Starter Course can be combined with Lego Super Mario Expansion Sets, which each unlock unique challenges and characters to play with and against friends. The first Expansion Sets, also revealed today, include the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. And because the products all include modular builds, fans are fully in charge of creating exactly the Lego level course they want to see Mario come to life in.
Fans will also love the free Lego® Super Mario™ app by the Lego Group, a supporting feature to further enhance the physical play experience. It keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding, as well as provides digital building instructions with zoom and rotate viewing tools to make building easier, suggests other creative ways to build and play, and is a safe forum to share ideas with friends.
The update was shared in a video posted by the Lego Group and Nintendo earlier today (https://youtu.be/OXGX1-BJFpQ) and on the Lego Super Mario website at www.lego.com/SuperMario.
“We were thrilled to see the global reaction to news of Lego Super Mario,” said Jonathan Bennink, Digital Design Lead on Lego Super Mario, the Lego Group. “Fans have been keen to learn more, so I am pleased that today we were able to reveal more details about this exciting new collaboration that has led to a reimagination of the Lego building experience and an entirely new way to play inspired by the beloved video game icon, Super Mario. We can’t wait to see fans get creative and challenge each other with this highly engaging and social play experience.”
The full Lego Super Mario assortment will launch 1 August 2020, but fans can pre-order the Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course on https://greatyellowbrick.co.za/ from June.
COVID-19 AppDate special: apps to beat lockdown
It is a struggle for many to get through the current lockdown. SEAN BACHER rounds up news sites and apps that will help keep up and keep sane,
CoronaVirus.Datafree website
Realising that not everyone is able to get to a store to buy airtime or data, the South African National Health Department has opened a site that allows citizens to keep up to date with the latest on COVID-19 without the need for any data or airtime.
Users simply need to type in coronavirus.datafree.co into their address bar, or click on the link.
They will then be presented with an easy to use, uncluttered webpage showing information about the virus, the latest press releases, symptoms, preventative tips, government statements and the latest statistics, including tests conducted, positive cases and deaths.
I found this to be the most accurate site in terms of statistics, as they are updated as soon as new information is fed to them.
Platform: Any desktop or smartphone with an up-to-date Internet browser
Expect to pay: A free service
Stockists: Click on the following link: coronavirus.datafree.co
Contact NDoH service
Similar to the CoronaVirus.Datafree website is the Contact NDoH WhatsApp service – also set up by the South African National Health Department. However, this service works through WhatsApp.
To get started, users need to save the number 0600 123 456 to their contacts (they can name the contact whatever they want.) They then need to message Hi to that contact. A menu will be presented to them with keywords like Cases, News, Myths, Prevention and Symptoms. Once a keyword is typed in, a new menu follows, allowing users to find out exactly what they need.
The Contact NDoH service is available in English, isiZulu, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and Sesotho – making it much easier for more South Africans to understand.
Platform: Any smartphone using WhatsApp
Expect to pay: A free service but users will incur data charges.
Stockists: Save 0600 123 456 as a contact and WhatsApp the word hi to get going.
MTN GiGYMa
MTN is helping South African women to exercise while in lockdown. Available on MTN’s Youtube channel and on social media @MTNza, GiGYMA is a digital home-based workout series that is accessible from most smartphones, tablets or computers.
According to MTN, the GiGYMa series is designed to help the majority of South African women stay fit, hence the name, a play on “gijima”, which means “run” in IsiZulu. The company also selected a South African ambassador who is not a fitness instructor in her own right, but who is passionate about exercising and wants to share tips that are helping her continue to live healthily during this time.
MTN GiGYMa features Ncumisa Pongoma in a series of videos, showcasing how everyday household items can help you get into shape and keep up with your fitness goals at home.
Platform: Most smartphones and computers with up-to-date Internet browsers
Expect to pay: Free to watch
Stockists: Each of the MTN GiGYMa work-out videos is accessible through MTN’s Youtube channel and shared across MTN’s Facebook,Twitter and Instagram pages.
Showmax spreads the news
Showmax has added seven news channels for people to tune into during lockdown. They include BBC World News, SABC News, Sky News, CNN, Newzroom Afrika, Al Jazeera and Euronews.
User in South Africa can access these channels through the Internet using browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge. They can also access them through Samsung (2017 and later) and LG (2014 and later) smart TVs.
Android and iOS devices will soon be able to access the channels.
Platform: Computers with up-to-date browsers with mobile devices being able to connect in the next few days.
Expect to pay: All that is needed is a valid Showmax account
Stockists: Visit the Showmax site here for more information.
Houseparty
Houseparty is the face-to-face social networking app. In addition to being able to have group chats in real time, it allows you to play games with each other, challenge each other in general knowledge, movie, music and a variety of other categories. One can also have drawing competitions much like Pictionary.
Overall it is a fun app, it is well laid out, and should offer endless hours of fun. And, should you get bored with the games, you can just video chat to each other with little to no lag.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit Houseparty here for installation instructions.
Forgood volunteering platform
Online social platform forgood.co.za, which connects people for good causes around the country, is encouraging South Africans to spend their lockdown period making a difference through virtual volunteering. From designing a home workout routine for kids, to helping a substance abuse prevention programme with financial management, virtual volunteering is a way for South Africans to create impact, without leaving their homes.
Virtual or remote volunteering involves volunteering from where you are, taking on digital tasks like social media support, marketing, writing, training, design, data capturing, providing legal advice and more. The forgood platform acts as a central point, connecting the skills and talents of individuals and businesses with non-profit, social impact organisations in need of those specific skills. The platform also offers a safe way to donate money to verified non-profit organisations.
Forgood has launched a dedicated #Coronavirus campaign, which aims to highlight all the relevant needs that are posted daily by the 400 plus non-profit organisations signed up on the platform.
The following options are available via their online platform:
- Volunteering your time or skills virtually – all one needs is the internet. If you can’t find something you’re passionate about, create a personalised offer and forgood will match it to a cause in need of your skills.
- Donate money – as a result of the lockdown, charities and non-profits who usually rely on donations are struggling to secure essentials, including food and hygiene products.. Donations from R50 are accepted.
Platform: Most computers or smartphones with an up-to-date Internet browser.
Expect to pay: Just your time and expertise.
Stockists: Visit the for good website here for more information.
Zoom
In case you’ve been living in communications lockdown, Zoom has become the go-to tool of social distancing.The app and website lets you connect to colleagues or friends wherever they are. There are hundreds of similar apps, but Zoom offers a few features other don’t. It can connect up to 100 people in one meeting, and one can set participants to join as view-only attendees.
To join a group, one needs to sign up, find the group and hit the connect option. One is then presented with an easy-to-use display that allows have private chats, shared screens and strategising before presenting to the entire group.
In addition to great voice quality, Zoom offers superb video quality with very little connection disruptions and is able to connect over 4G/LTE and 3G networks.
Platform: Windows, Mac, iOS and Android
Expect to pay: The free version allows up to 100 participants per group but the meetings are limited to 40 minutes.
The Pro version costs R266 per month with a 24 hour cap on meetings of 100 participants. It also offers 1GB of cloud storage.
The Business package retails for R337 per month and offers all that the Pro version does plus the ability to add up to 300 participants to a meeting and unlimited cloud storage.
Stockists: Visit Zoom here to get more information
How recruiting changes in the age of COVID-19
By RUDI KRUGER, General Manager of LexisNexis Data Services
While there is a lot of uncertainty during this lockdown period, one factor remains consistent – business cannot come to a complete stop. Therefore, it is imperative that procedures – including that of recruitment – evolve to adapt to the new global reality.
COVID-19 has unfortunately had an effect on employment worldwide and an influx of candidates are likely to be looking for new positions in the aftermath of the pandemic, turning the job market into an even more competitive space.
How does your business now balance this outcome in a time where social distancing is a life-saving necessity?
Traditional hiring programmes are fashioned to incorporate face-to-face interaction, which is now and in the near future, out of the question. COVID-19 has forced many industries to adopt a new normal which requires working remotely and utilising technology to stay on track, all while adhering to company policy. The same can and should be done within the recruitment sector,.
Here are some tips on how to ensure your business remains at the front of the recruitment herd, without compromising the health and safety of existing staff or the integrity of your company’s reputation.
Screen-to-screen
Video calling and virtual meeting services are excellent tools to bridge the distance. This is an inexpensive way to operate as anyone with a smartphone and access to the Internet can be interviewed, limiting person-to-person contact. This also provides the candidate with the freedom to conduct an interview at their convenience without having to apply for extra leave or having to travel. A secondary upshot for the recruiter, is that working in this manner gives employers the opportunity to evaluate how comfortable candidates are in the digital space.
Consent is key
Legal compliance obligations remain paramount – digital interviews do not absolve your business of this. Utilise electronic consent forms to obtain permission before conducting background searches on potential employees. These forms can be turned into hard copies once the lockdown is lifted but soft copies should also be stored online for future audit processes.
Biometric fingerprints
While the lockdown may prevent employers from capturing fingerprints in real-time, there are other methods available to conduct vital checks to ensure your candidate does not have a criminal history.
Shared Fingerprint Databases are great tools which give recruiters access to fingerprints that were previously captured and often require only the name and ID number of the candidate to provide verification. Processes are put in place before fingerprints are added to the database, ensuring trustworthy results. However, it is once again important to note that consent from the candidate must be received before your company utilises this system to access a potential employee’s details.
Prepare to go paperless
The time is now. Establish electronic signing solutions within your business. This further eliminates the need for face to face interaction, while still allowing processes to go ahead unencumbered by waiting times. Many of these solutions already exist and have been developed in line with signature legislation, ensuring employment contracts remain well-organised and up to date.
Don’t let lockdown slow down verification
The 21-day lockdown has forced the closure of a number of verification bodies within the country. To ensure your company does not fall behind, break down the verification process into two stages:
Real-Time Identity Checks
Conduct ID verifications, as well as credit and fraud listing searches – which are mandatory for candidates looking to join industries where trust is a key characteristic of the role.
Academic Qualification Verifications
Academic qualifications can still be processed through electronic databases. Like much of South Africa, many of these organisations are working digitally during lockdown and are still able to provide results. For those that are completely shut, process your application as per usual to ensure you make it into the queue for verification as soon as the lockdown is lifted.
For more information, visit: https://www.lexisnexis.co.za/news-and-insights/covid-19-resource-centre