Bite-sized SUV with big Intentions

Behind the wheel of the Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT anything feels possible, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Navigating the urban jungle, weaving through traffic and fitting into impossibly tight parking spaces – all in a car that turns heads with its good looks. That is the Nissan Magnite, a pint-sized SUV aiming to be your city companion.

There is no denying the Magnite’s visual appeal. Its bold grille, sharp headlights, and chunky stance exuding confidence in a compact package. The fun continues inside, with a funky dashboard that keep things lively. No luxury materials, but it definitely does budget-friendly cool well.

The light steering makes navigating tight city streets convenient, and the engine offers surprising pep, making you feel like a dart whizzing through traffic. Parking becomes a game, not a chore, thanks to the small footprint and reverse camera.

Despite its diminutive size, the Magnite manages to impress with its space efficiency. Headroom and legroom are surprisingly generous, even for taller passengers. The wide windows and high seating position offer a commanding view, making you feel more like you are in control than piloting a tin can. However, the boot space is on the smaller side. Think weekend getaways with a minimalist mindset.

Nissan keeps safety in mind with the door lock system being navigated from the dash and not the door as in most cars.

The Magnite punches above its weight in the tech department. Even base trims offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available with a cable connection, keeping you connected and entertained. Higher trims spoil you with a 360-degree camera, digital instrument cluster, and even a wireless charger – features you would not expect in such a small car.

What really makes a difference is the smart keyless entry with push start button. As long as the key is in your bag or pocket, the car will allow to open the doors and start the engine. This machine also has cruise control – no more speeding fines.

This peppy 1.0L turbo engine delivers surprising punch, leaving your average city-dweller car in the dust. The turbo engine, while peppier, is thirstier, so keep that in mind if you have a lead foot.

The Nissan Magnite 1.0T CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) is a fun, city-friendly SUV with surprising space, tech features, and fuel efficiency. It is perfect for young buyers, urban dwellers, or anyone who wants a stylish and practical daily drive.

Pricing for the Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT starts at R342,200.