Visa and Littlefish partner to support SMMEs

Meagan Rabe, head of fintech for Visa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Brandon Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Littlefish

An omni-channel platform called Littlefish, which offers financial institutions a comprehensive range of business solutions to support small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in Africa, has partnered with Visa to roll out a range of new payment solutions.

Its current range includes traditional point-of-sale (POS) systems, mobile POS, Tap2Phone, and ecommerce channels, along with value-added services to help businesses streamline operations and expand their market presence.

The partnership with Visa broadens Littlefish’s reach and impact. With Visa’s extensive network and expertise in secure payment solutions, the collaboration extends Littlefish’s presence into the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region. The partnership supports financial institutions as they integrate with CyberSource, promoting digital transformation within the SMME sector.

A key component of the platform is its integration with Visa’s CyberSource solution, enhancing secure and efficient payment processing for both in-store and online transactions. The integration facilitates smoother transactions and enables additional services such as lending products, remittance flows, and loyalty programmes. These features provide SMMEs with a comprehensive set of financial tools for sustainable growth.

Accessible and reliable digital systems remain a significant need in Africa, where many daily transactions still occur in cash despite a global trend toward digital payments. Littlefish addresses this challenge by equipping financial institutions with the tools required to promote digital enablement and support small business clients.

“This is a unique partnership which enables us to offer SMMEs a seamless way to enhance their business operations with a full stack offering,” says Meagan Rabe, head of fintech for Visa, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“At Visa, we are excited about creating new opportunities for businesses to leverage technology and innovative solutions. This partnership with Littlefish not only simplifies payments, but also equips financial institutions with tools to support and grow small businesses in an evolving market.”

Brandon Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Littlefish, said: “Our partnership will deliver a seamless, cost-effective digital platform that empowers financial institutions to support sustainable growth in the SMME sector. By combining our expertise with Visa’s global reach, we are helping businesses in South Africa and beyond unlock their full potential.”

The collaboration focuses on driving digital transformation for millions of MSMEs, fostering sector growth and making commerce more efficient and accessible. Visa’s implementation of the CyberSource solution across Point of Sale and ecommerce transactions enhances prospects for value-added services such as secure payment processing and future opportunities for further issuance, remittance flows, lending products, and loyalty programmes.