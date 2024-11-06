African QR code platform colours in the code

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The QR Fox platform allows users to create custom QR codes embedded with their own images or videos.

Cape Town-based platform QR Fox offers a distinct approach to QR code technology, enabling one to create scannable codes with embedded images and videos. The feature allows for the customisation of QR codes with logos, product visuals, and teasers, moving beyond traditional black-and-white designs to reflect brand identity more interactively.

The platform is designed to maintain readability across a range of devices, including entry-level smartphones. Its QR engine ensures that users on iOS and Android devices can scan codes without issues, enhancing accessibility for varied audiences.

QR Fox provides tracking features through an integrated dashboard, allowing brands to monitor data such as scan locations, device types, and user interactions. This includes previously untraceable data, like event sharing and contact scans. The platform integrates with Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, and CRM systems, offering a consolidated view of QR engagement metrics.

Real-time updates to QR code destinations without reprinting, enabling brands to adjust where codes direct users. This flexibility supports campaigns that may require location-based or time-sensitive content adjustments.

By combining customisation, cross-device compatibility, and analytics, QR Fox offers brands tools for creating interactive, data-informed QR code experiences across digital and physical platforms.