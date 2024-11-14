Africa Tech Festival: Liquid C2 Takes on cyber threats with Secure360

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The security shield will help African businesses stay secure in an ever-changing digital landscape, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

African businesses face a growing challenge: cyber threats are becoming more complex and traditional security methods just are not enough. To address this, pan-African technology group Liquid C2 has launched Secure360 – a security shield, but smarter.

Unlike old-fashioned shields that only block attacks after they happen, Secure360 uses intelligence and advanced technology to predict and prevent threats before they strike. It is a proactive approach that keeps businesses ahead of the threat game.

Secure360 goes beyond basic protection. It offers a complete security solution that covers everything from setting security rules (governance) to identifying potential risks (risk management) and making sure regulations are followed (compliance). It is like having a team of security experts constantly on guard, watching for anything suspicious.

This holistic approach ensures that every part of a business is secure, from networks and applications to employee access and mobile devices. Secure360 takes care of everything, from initial setup to ongoing monitoring, so businesses can focus on business.

Secure360 does not merely throw up a wall and hope for the best. It works on the idea that some threats might get through. To address this, it has built-in response plans to deal with any attacks that do happen.

This comprehensive approach is what African businesses need. A recent study showed that most companies are looking to simplify their security by using one provider. Secure360 delivers on this by offering what a business needs in one place. This means less confusion, faster response times, and better overall security.

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, says it is committed to being a leader in African cybersecurity. In the coming year, it will be offering more security services, like securing artificial intelligence (AI) and helping businesses navigate the complex world of digital transformation securely.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.