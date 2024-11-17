GoFundMe launches Profiles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new customisable tool enables users to express values, display their impact, and inspire others.

Community-powered fundraising platform GoFundMe has launched a new tool, called Profiles, to enable users to champion causes and nonprofits they support.

The tool is a customisable space for one to express their values, display a snapshot of their impact through sharing and fundraising, and inspire others to help.

“There’s currently no digital space where people can showcase their altruism and invite others to join in,” said GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan. “GoFundMe Profiles fills this gap, providing a simple yet powerful new way for individuals to share the causes they care about and build support for the fundraisers that matter most to them.

“By expressing their online giving identity through GoFundMe Profiles, they will make it easier for people in their networks to connect, support, and contribute to meaningful causes.”

Social State of Giving report

According to GoFundMe’s recent Social State of Giving report, half of Gen Z is sharing causes or fundraisers at least once a week, followed by Millennials and Gen X who are sharing monthly. With Profiles – which include each user’s name, bio, photo, the causes they support, and, vitally, a real-time tracker of their impact through sharing and fundraising – individuals will now be able to show their support through more than just a donation.

The feature empowers users to raise awareness through sharing, enabling them to drive meaningful change by engaging people in their networks, even if they can’t give directly.

Social State of Giving research also found that the top motivator for sharing causes online is individuals wanting to be part of the greater solution. Profiles empower users to contribute to meaningful change by transforming support into an engaging experience that’s personalised to them.

With new tools like enhanced sharing features across Meta platforms, GoFundMe is enabling users to give, share, and amplify their impact.