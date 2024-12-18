Liquid links up Botswana

Photo courtesy Liquid Intelligent Technologies

The completion of a fibre network extension from Ramatlabama to Ramokgwebana marks a major milestone.

For the first time, northern Botswana has been linked directly to the Internet via fibre optic cable.

This follows the completion by Liquid Intelligent Technologies of a fibre network extension from Ramatlabama to Ramokgwebana, a 730km independent network.

Marking the first direct connection from northern Botswana along the A1 road, it brings key towns, such as Francistown, Mahalapye, and Palapye, into the fibre fold.

“This fibre extension project is a milestone for Botswana, strengthening the country’s economic hubs and connecting major commercial centres,” says Odirile Tamajobe, managing director of Liquid Botswana. “The high-speed connectivity access is set to benefit urban centres and rural communities along the route and further expand our presence in Botswana and the continent through the One Africa Digital Network. It will bring additional multi-terabit capacity and resilience to the region.”

In addition to providing enhanced services to local users, the fibre expansion project extends beyond national boundaries, becoming a connector of countries by connecting with fibre networks in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan, to provide a robust, cross-border digital infrastructure.

This increased access is expected to further solidify Liquid’s position as a leader in the region’s digital transformation. The initiative also empowers local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to expand their services to retail customers, contributing to regional employment opportunities.

Liquid’s new fibre network, supported by local contractor companies, is a significant step towards advancing Botswana’s national digital transformation strategy. It reinforces the country’s goal of becoming a digitally connected and economically empowered nation. The network delivers critical connectivity for businesses and enterprises in major towns along the route, including significant commercial and retail centres, financial services, and educational and hospitality entities.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company with operations in more than 40 markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.