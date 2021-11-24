Lights, camera, 5G action!

If you want a smartphone that ticks the boxes, check out a 5G-enabled smartphone with fast charging, 5000mAh batteries, multi-camera set-ups, ultra-vivid screens, smooth scrolling and 4K Video streaming, at an incredibly affordable price tag. The Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G offer an experience that calls to mind the legendary moviemaking phrase, “Lights! Camera, Action!” Except that they also offer “Speed!”, thanks to always-connected 5G.

All three models include expandable memory, with microSD support up to 1TB, and the One UI Core skin over Android 11, allowing seamless access to the latest Google apps. Multiple camera options including innovations like powerful selfie cameras, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Night mode, and Pro Video mode. For content creators, the 5G Insta-ready smartphones mean real-time, always-connected speeds and less waiting to upload photos and videos. Each device offers large, bright screens that bring content and gaming to life in a big way, while fast refresh rates provide a major gaming advantage.

Which to choose? Samsung provided the following information on the three models:

Galaxy A22 5G offers all-round value in a sublime design. It delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48MP main lens. Expand your view to the 6.6inch Infinity-U Display plus, Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy A32 5G makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate.

Galaxy A52s 5G packs a number of Galaxy innovations including exciting camera features such as a quad-camera system with 64MP high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and browsing on the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display thanks to an incredible 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52s 5G also delivers a clear and balanced audio experience for movies and gaming with Stereo Speakers. It can also withstand dust, and up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

* Find out more about the Galaxy A Series here: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-a-series