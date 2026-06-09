Galactic empires expand ‘X4: Foundations’

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A new update for the space simulation game reworks hundreds of weapons, shields, and ships.

A new update to X4: Foundations, a simulation sandbox game centred on building a galactic empire, reshapes how players command, build and trade. Version 9.00 launches today (10 June 2026).

“The Empire Update touches on every aspect of empires within X4 – the balance of ships and their loadouts, how commands may be issued, how resources are distributed in sectors, the effectiveness of pilots, and the possibilities for trade, production, and station building throughout the universe,” says developer Egosoft.

“The update brings the biggest rebalance in X4’s history: hundreds of weapons, shields, and ships have been reworked to address under-performers and to vastly improve the diversity of viable loadout options. Changes to ship hardpoints have improved this diversity further by enabling a much wider range of modules to be equipped across ships. Numerous AI improvements have pilots behaving more intelligently and in line with their roles in the fleet.”

Image courtesy Egosoft.

A new Priority Orders system gives players immediate, real-time strategy-style control over ships from the map, delivering a more responsive command of fleets in the dynamic and challenging combat landscape. The new feature is accompanied by numerous user interface improvements.

A reworked resource system changes how resources are acquired and distributed across the galaxy, with resources in sectors moving once depleted.

Image courtesy Egosoft.

Kha’ak ships can now be scrapped for a new resource that can be combined with Nividium to create a ware capable of replacing other wares during production. This aims to create an additional economic layer that can ease production bottlenecks while providing new opportunities for scrapping operations and traders.

A new station module, the Ship Showroom, is now available. The module allows players to display ships and create dedicated showroom complexes for larger collections.

Where to play X4: Foundations

X4: Foundations, developed by Egosoft,is available on PC via Steam .