Lenovo takes global role in Esports World Cup

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Over 2,000 players and 200 clubs are competing for a record $75-million prize pool at the event currently under way in Paris.

Lenovo has been named Global Partner of the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC), which means it is powering the world’s largest esports event with its high-performance Legion gaming devices.

The EWC 2026 has brought the world’s largest esports event to Paris for the first time, welcoming more than 2,000 players, 200 esports teams and fans from over 100 countries from 6 July to 23 August. As EWC expands into the international stage, Lenovo joins the event’s Founding Partner roster, bringing its latest Legion desktop PCs and monitors to competition arenas, training facilities, broadcast studios, and festival spaces during the seven-week event.

“As one of the largest gaming brands in the world, we are immensely proud to have Lenovo Legion devices powering the world’s largest esports event,” says Volker Düring, VP and GM of the gaming business in Lenovo’s intelligent devices group.“Lenovo’s partnership with EWC reflects a shared commitment to enable top esports athletes to use Legion’s premier gaming devices to compete at the highest levels on the largest esports stage.”

From competition arenas and broadcast studios to player facilities and fan experiences, Legion hardware is powering key aspects of EWC 2026, enabling peak performance across one of the world’s biggest esports events. EWC 2026 players are using Legion Tower 7i and Tower 5i desktop PCs. This year, athletes are also competing on Legion monitors as they fight for the top podium spots.

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From competition to concept innovation

This partnership has already inspired significant hardware innovation from Lenovo in the Legion Pro Rollable Concept , a 16” rollable Lenovo PureSight OLED technology screen showcased earlier this year at CES 2026. Designed for esports athletes who need a single portable device that allows them to train for high-level competitions around the world, this gaming laptop concept’s display expands from 16” to both 21.5” and 24” sizes. EWC attendees are able to demo the Legion Pro Rollable in the Legion booth.

Legion branding appears across EWC 2026 broadcasts and onsite experiences, including the Legion Gauntlet stage and dedicated festival zones featuring Legion laptops, tablets, and peripherals available for fans during the event. Fans have a chance to win Legion hardware through on-site challenges, while exclusive content featured across Legion channels during EWC 2026 offer a closer look at the players, setups, and hardware used across the competition.

The partnership follows Lenovo’s debut at EWC 2025, where more than 2,000 Legion devices were used across tournament operations, broadcast studios, creator zones, and festival activations. Legion branding appeared across all 24 game titles and seven weeks of international broadcasts, reaching 750 million people across multiple regions and languages worldwide.