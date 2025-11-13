Photo courtesy Bemighty.

What is it?

There’s something oddly liberating about leaving your phone behind and still taking your music with you. That’s the premise behind the Mighty 3, a thumb-sized, clip-on music player that looks like the long-lost cousin of the iPod Shuffle or any n umber of MP3 players from decades past.

I clipped it on for a run, curious whether a screen-free device could reclaim some sanity from the smartphone. The surprise was that it did not feel like Walkman-era nostalgia. It syncs Spotify or Amazon Music playlists via Wi-Fi, then plays them offline with no mobile connection, and no data.

There was a baffling moment, when I set up the Mighty via its Android companion app (it does support iOS, but when last did you see an iPhone user separated voluntarily from their phone?). With no screen, one has to make sure the paired device is not asking for confirmation of a pairing code, as can happen. You pair the player over Bluetooth, log into your streaming account, choose playlists or podcasts, and let it download via Wi-Fi.

It takes a while. But, once synced, you can leave your phone at home. It can store up to about a thousand tracks and runs for more than eight hours on a charge.

The controls are tactile rather than touch-based: proper clicky buttons for play, skip, volume and playlist switching. With no sweaty fingerprints on a screen, that feels like retro progress. A green LED light glows brightly as feedback, but there’s no doom-scrolling on offer.

The Mighty 3’s casing is feather-light yet sturdy, designed to be clipped to a running top, backpack strap or belt. Mine endured several drops without complaint. Pairing with both Bluetooth earbuds and a wired headset was instant, and it remembered connections after power-off – something many budget Bluetooth devices still forget. It can also be used with wired earphones, thanks to the power socket doubling as an earphone jack receptacle.

In daily use, the absence of a display turns into a benefit. It forces you to listen rather than browse. Mid-run, you press once to skip a track instead of fumbling through a glowing grid of icons. For parents, it means a child can enjoy pre-loaded playlists or podcasts without vanishing down a YouTube rabbit hole.

At heart, this is still a simple player. It doesn’t track steps or integrate with fitness apps. It does one job and, unusually for 2025, that’s enough.

How much does it cost?

The Mighty 3 retails in South Africa for R 3 499, with a storage-case bundle at R 3 999, from bemighty.co.za, the official local distributor. It’s available in blue, red, grey and lavender, all with the same 8-hour battery life and 1 000-song capacity. That pricing puts it between a cheap fitness tracker and entry-level earbuds: fair value for a niche product executed properly.

Photo courtesy Bemighty.

Why should you care?

The modern phone has become a tyrant. Every ping, vibration and screen light demands attention. The Mighty 3 represents rebellion ofr freedom, depending on your attitude. Its a way to separate music from messaging. It’s the rare gadget that subtracts features to improve life.

During flights, it let me keep my phone powered down while still enjoying playlists. On á run, it removed the temptation to check mail on the side of a trail.

Mighty proves that technology needn’t mean dependency. For children, it’s a supervised gateway to Spotify.

It won’t replace a smartphone, but it changes the relationship.

What are the biggest negatives?

The companion app feels dated and occasionally stalls during large playlist syncs.

Battery life is good but not exceptional – heavy podcast use drains it before eight hours.

No shuffle toggle or track search: you scroll sequentially, old-school style.

What are the biggest positives?

Truly phone-free Spotify and Amazon Music playback that works reliably.

Tactile buttons and sturdy clip make it practical for sport and travel.

Encourages focused listening and screen-free time.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.