Reimagine endpoint management

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Lenovo is shaping the future of the digital workplace, writes THIBAULT DOUSSON, director of Lenovo Services and Solutions Group for the META region.

In today’s hybrid and distributed work environments, CIOs and CTOs are grappling with a growing array of challenges in managing enterprise endpoints. The proliferation of devices per employee, the rise of shadow IT, and the complexity of multi-OS environments have made endpoint management a strategic priority. Lenovo’s Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Services offer a transformative solution; one that combines AI-driven automation, persona-based provisioning, and flexible commercial models to deliver secure, scalable, and personalised digital experiences.

The modern enterprise is no longer confined to a single office or device type. Employees use laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even AR/VR and IoT devices across various operating systems. This diversity complicates patch management, software deployment, and security enforcement. Lenovo’s UEM platform addresses these issues by centralising control and automating updates across all device types. It supports Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux, and extends management capabilities to wearables and conference room devices. With real-time oversight and telemetry aggregation, IT teams gain visibility into device health, compliance states, and application usage, enabling smarter decisions and faster remediation.

At the heart of Lenovo’s offering is its GenAI-powered Care-of-One Platform, which enables hyper-personalised device provisioning based on employee personas. This platform analyses organisational structure, asset base, application usage, and role-specific needs to recommend optimal configurations and refresh cycles. The result is a tailored experience that improves productivity and reduces IT overhead. Lenovo’s Digital Intelligence Plus (LDI Plus) further enhances this by monitoring millions of data points to predict and prevent IT issues.

Lenovo’s UEM services span the full device lifecycle, offering over 15 managed capabilities across diagnostics, migration, and ongoing support. These include zero-touch patch deployment, automated device enrollment, application and license optimisation, encryption and privilege management, and endpoint analytics. Integration with leading security platforms such as SentinelOne, Critical Start, and Absolute ensures resilient protection and compliance. The platform also supports AI-enabled service desks, predictive maintenance, and automated access management—reducing ticket volumes and improving first-time resolution rates, which currently average 80%.

Financial flexibility is another cornerstone of Lenovo’s approach. UEM services are available as standalone offerings or bundled with TruScale Device-as-a-Service (DaaS), under a subscription-based model. Customers benefit from usage-based pricing, centralised invoicing, and the ability to return unused assets during seasonal lulls. This model supports both CapEx and OpEx strategies, making it easier for CIOs to align IT spend with business cycles. Lenovo also offers persona-based configuration with predictable onboarding costs, reducing fulfillment turnaround time and improving cost efficiency.

The impact of Lenovo’s UEM Services is evident across industries. A global technology company managing 120,000 devices across 99 markets consolidated 50 vendors into one and reduced device delivery time by 60%, achieving fulfillment in just five days. A Fortune 50 energy company facing challenges with an aging PC fleet and limited CapEx budget adopted Lenovo’s DaaS solution, lowering total cost of ownership by 15% and improving end-user satisfaction by 20 percentage points. A professional services provider reduced its device-to-employee ratio from 1:2 to 2:1 and increased user satisfaction from 70% to 90% through full-service PCaaS across 13 offices.

Lenovo’s UEM Services are built on a foundation of innovation and global reach. As Microsoft’s Preferred Partner and the first OEM to support Autopilot, Lenovo brings deep integration and credibility to its solutions. Its AI-powered Digital Employee Experience (DEX) tools, including LDI Plus and AiEX, provide actionable insights into device and app usage, enabling proactive support and fleet optimisation. The platform’s zero-trust security model treats every access request as potentially untrustworthy, ensuring robust protection across distributed environments.

For CIOs and CTOs navigating the complexities of modern IT, Lenovo’s UEM Services offer a compelling vision. It is one in which endpoint management is intelligent, automated, and aligned with business strategy. By combining AI, automation, and flexible delivery models, Lenovo is not merely managing endpoints, but the future of work.