Lenovo tablet share leaps
As outside political-economic forces weigh on its main competitor Huawei, Strategy Analytics reports Lenovo tablet shipments grew 8% year-on-year to 2.5 million units and its market share rose 0.9 percentage points to 5.2% globally in Q4 2019. Huawei felt pressure from the US-China trade war while Amazon had some hangover from its blockbuster Prime Day results, pulling demand forward from this holiday quarter. This jockeying of fortunes is indicative of a tablet market still in consolidation, as the market shrank -7% in 2019 from 2018 levels.
The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Tablet Shipments and Market Share: Q4 2019 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-tablet-shipments-and-market-share-q4-2019-results-040220
Lenovo grew its business in every region outside of Asia Pacific due to Huawei’s heavy focus on China and edging out many competitors there. Lenovo maintains a good mix of low-cost Android tablets to complement its high and mid-tier Windows Detachable 2-in-1s but its Android business faces the same strong headwinds that all other major vendors face. The trade restrictions on Huawei have positively impacted Lenovo’s tablet business but there are glimmers of hope in its products, like the new Smart Tab M10 and P10 models, which double as Alexa-enabled smart displays with a dock bundled in the box. Bold innovations like the ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable PC/Tablet coming in mid-2020 will also set Lenovo apart from its competition.
Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing says, “A massive shift has taken place for Huawei to focus on the domestic Chinese market and sell older inventory in EMEA and Asia (excluding China). This pattern will intensify until the China-US trade war reaches detente and while there have been positive signs with the Phase 1 trade deal signed last month, tariffs and US component/software supply restrictions are still in place, and will likely will be until after the November 2020 US presidential election.”
Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst says, “The commercial refresh has been a disappointing period for Detachables as Windows mobile computing demand has favored thin-and-light notebooks in the premium tier. Adding to this trouble, most Windows Detachable 2-in-1 vendors are exclusively targeting the premium tier for enterprise users to make higher profits but a crowded market prevents all vendors from growing at once, especially now that Apple is competing strongly with two iPad Pro models and an iPad Air (with keyboard) in this price tier. Even with Apple’s new-found competitive strength, the company’s tablet shipments fell -7% in Q4 2019 as iPad Pro demand fell sharply in the holiday quarter.”
Exhibit 1: Most Major Tablet Brands Faced Lower Shipments in Q4 20191
Global Tablet Shipments by Vendor (Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)
|Vendor
|Q4 ’19
|2019
|Q4 ’18
|2018
|Apple
|13.5
|44.3
|14.5
|44.9
|Samsung
|7.0
|
21.8
|7.5
|23.1
|Amazon
|4.9
|
15.2
|5.4
|11.6
|Huawei
|4.3
|14.4
|4.6
|15.4
|Lenovo
|2.5
|8.5
|2.3
|8.8
|Others
|16.5
|55.9
|20.0
|69.3
|Totals
|48.6
|
160.2
|
54.4
|
173.1
Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service
1 All figures are rounded
Small tech difference, big human impact
A simple tool that gives offline access to online content is an example of small technology initiatives making a massive impact on ordinary lives in Africa, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Meet Ansu Kandeh. He is a student at Kabala Secondary School, the oldest high school in the agricultural town of Kabala, in the rural north of Sierra Leone. Home to fewer than 20,000 inhabitants, the town does not have regular electricity, aside from generators powering some homes and institutions.
Internet access is almost unknown in Kabala. But Ansu is deeply ambitious, and wants to go to university when he completes school. When he discovered that the school had installed a device called RACHEL, that gives offline access to content that is usually available only online, he jumped at the chance to use it.
RACHEL stands for Remote Area Community Hotspot for Education and Learning. It is a portable computer box that stores educational websites to makes their content available over any offline wireless connection. In other words, a phone with Wi-Fi – but no Internet – can access a library of digital content.
Ansu quickly discovered:
- Khan Academy, the legendary hub of free online courses and video lessons created by leading educators and experts for any course at any level.
- GCFLearnFree.org, a free service to help anyone around the world to learn essential skills for life and work in the 21st century, ranging from maths to Microsoft Office.
- TED (Technology, Education, Design) Talks, containing thousands of videos of talks by expert speakers on education, business, science, tech and creativity. The talks are posted online for free distribution under the slogan “ideas worth spreading”.
The last was particularly compelling for Ansu, who has a passion for public speaking. He devoured TED talks through the RACHEL device, using the techniques and skills he learned to become one of the best debaters, not only in his school, but in the entire district. Finally, he won a regional debating competition.
“I have experienced a lot of positive changes in my life and my academic work since I started using the RACHEL,” he said. “Due to the increase in my academic performance in school, I was featured to be the senior prefect of my school.”
Not surprisingly, Ansu intends to pursue a degree in information, communications and technology.
His story was showcased at last week’s Cisco Live conference in Barcelona, where the prime focus was on new technology for making the Internet more effective, but corporate social responsibility initiatives were always at the forefront of activity and discussion.
Visit the next page to read about how RACHEL was born, Cisco’s conservation initiatives, and how RACHEL works.
iPhone 11 Pro emits double maximum safe radiation
An independent lab found the iPhone 11 Pro emits more than twice the FCC’s legal safety limit for radiofrequency (RF) radiation from a cellphone. The test opens up the possibility many other phones expose users to more radiation than legally allowed.
RF Exposure Lab, in San Marcos, Calif., tested the iPhone 11 Pro and discovered it exposes users to a Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) of 3.8 W/kg, even though the FCC sets the maximum exposure rate at 1.6 W/kg. The tests were performed using FCC guidelines with the phone 5 mm away from a mannequin engineered to simulate human tissue. If a device is closer, for example in a pocket, the exposure could increase even more.
“Cellphone users should be concerned about exposure to RF radiation,” says Ryan McCaughey, CTO of Penumbra Brands. “The testing shows the iPhone 11 Pro potentially exposes people to more than double what the FCC has deemed safe. Cellphone testing is self-regulated—the manufacturer supplies a phone to an independent lab for testing, and if the phone passes, the FCC approves the device for release. However, when we bought an iPhone ‘off-the-shelf’ and tested it the same way, RF Exposure Lab found it fails the FCC’s safety limit.”
Last fall, Penumbra Brands replicated cellphone radiation tests completed by the Chicago Tribune. These tests confirmed iPhone 7 radiation levels are more than 50% over the FCC safety standard at 5 mm and double the standard at 2 mm of separation.
The media coverage prompted the FCC to examine the iPhone 7 and other phones again, but the new tests showed all phones were under the legal limit. The only difference in the FCC testing was that the manufacturers supplied most of the devices for testing, whereas Penumbra Brands and the Chicago Tribune purchased phones off-the-shelf.
“In the recent FCC tests, the iPhone XS model that wasn’t supplied by Apple reveals the testing flaws—radiation is 28 times higher than the agency’s original report,” says McCaughey. “That discrepancy should have been cause for alarm at the FCC, but they didn’t even comment on it. Consumers should develop cellphone use habits to protect themselves from overexposure.”
Research has raised legitimate concerns regarding exposure to RF radiation:
- When a mobile phone is transmitting, it generates an almost omni-directional electromagnetic field. A phone next to a user’s head is directly in the most intense region of that RF field.
- The World Health Organization has classified RF radiation as possibly carcinogenic to humans since 2011, and the National Institutes of Health found “clear evidence” that RF radiation causes cancer in animal studies.
- RF radiation has also been linked to lower sperm counts, headaches, and effects on learning and memory, hearing, behaviour and sleep.
Penumbra Brands conducted the tests on the iPhone and the cases the company developed to protect cellphone users from radiation. The complete Penumbra Brands test results are available upon request.