Printers evolve into digital signing hubs

The traditional role of printers are shifting, integrating digital signing to streamline workflows and improve security, writes GREG GRIFFITH, product marketing lead at Kyocera SA.

For decades, businesses have relied on printers and multifunction devices to handle their document needs. But as companies race to digitise workflows, an unexpected trend is emerging: printer companies are becoming key players in digital signing solutions.

At first glance, it may seem counterintuitive – why would a company known for print hardware be offering electronic signatures? Yet, when you look deeper, it makes perfect sense. As businesses shift towards less paper in the office environment, document lifecycle management has become more critical than ever. And who better to streamline the transition than companies that have spent years managing how documents flow through organisations?

From print to smart document management

Traditionally, printers have been seen as endpoints – machines that churn out hard copies of contracts, reports, and legal documents. But the modern office is no longer confined to paper. Digital transformation has made businesses rethink how documents are created, signed, stored, and secured.

Enter AI-driven automation, cloud integration, and advanced security protocols – technologies that are now embedded into next-generation printing solutions. With the rise of digital workflows, today’s multifunction printers (MFPs) act as central hubs, not just for printing and scanning, but for securely managing, storing, and authenticating documents. When scanning to PDF, MFPs can embed a digital signature using the device’s certificate, ensuring the document’s origin and integrity.

This shift is particularly relevant for industries where compliance, efficiency, and security are top priorities – finance, legal, healthcare, and government. The ability to sign and process documents electronically directly from a secure document management ecosystem eliminates inefficiencies and speeds up approvals without compromising regulatory requirements.

Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa

AI and automation, new backbone of digital signing

The integration of AI and machine learning (ML) into document workflows is what’s making this evolution possible. While electronic signatures themselves are not new, their application within AI-powered smart office environments are transforming how businesses operate.

AI-powered classification and extraction: Modern document solutions automatically categorise documents, extract relevant data, and route them to the right workflow for signing, reducing human error.

Intelligent systems can analyse signing patterns and detect anomalies, preventing unauthorised alterations. Predictive workflow automation: Smart algorithms learn from document handling patterns and streamline approval processes, cutting down turnaround times from days to minutes.

This level of automation ensures businesses don’t just sign documents digitally, but also manage and secure them intelligently – a critical factor in today’s cybersecurity-conscious landscape.

The SA context: business imperative, not luxury

In South Africa, the legal landscape supports the use of digital signatures under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA). Yet, adoption has been inconsistent, with many organisations still relying on manual, paper-based processes that slow down transactions and increase costs.

The real driver behind change isn’t just compliance – it’s efficiency. Businesses that fail to digitise signing processes risk losing out on productivity gains, delayed contract approvals, and missed opportunities in an increasingly digital-first world.

Printer companies lead charge

Printer manufacturers that once focused solely on hardware are now document solutions providers, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Companies like Kyocera, long known for their expertise in document management, have expanded their offerings to include end-to-end digital workflows – including secure digital signing.

What sets printer companies apart from standalone e-signature providers:

Seamless integration – Unlike third-party solutions that require complex setups, document solutions from printer companies integrate natively into existing enterprise workflows.

– Unlike third-party solutions that require complex setups, document solutions from printer companies integrate natively into existing enterprise workflows. Security-first approach – Given their experience in handling sensitive documents, printer companies incorporate advanced security measures, ensuring compliance with data protection laws like POPIA.

– Given their experience in handling sensitive documents, printer companies incorporate advanced security measures, ensuring compliance with data protection laws like POPIA. Complete document lifecycle management – From creation and scanning to signing, storage, and archiving, businesses benefit from a single, streamlined ecosystem rather than a fragmented approach.

Rethinking the role printers

For SA businesses looking to increase efficiency, enhance security, and future-proof their workflows, digital signatures are no longer a nice-to-have, they’re a necessity, and as it turns out, your next printer might just be the missing link to making it happen.