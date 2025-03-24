New standard poses challenge for electric motors

IE3 motors run cooler, reducing maintenance and extending lifespan. Photo supplied.

IE3 will impose tighter energy rules that will push South African businesses to adopt more efficient electric motors.

The International Efficiency 3 (IE3) motor standard will soon become South Africa’s legal minimum standard, mandating that local suppliers offer more efficient electric motors.

Electric motors were invented in 1835. They are ubiquitous nearly two centuries later, playing roles in running vehicles, elevators, escalators, air conditioners, conveyor belts, and pumps. The average modern car can include 40 electrical motors that handle tasks like water pumps and automatic door locks.

Mechanised motors put momentum behind modernisation. Societies invented water wheels and windmills to turn the elements into torque for production. The invention and commercialisation of steam engines served as one of the early industrial revolution’s biggest catalysts. Combustion engines ushered in an era of giant machinery and shortened distances.

However, electric motors are at the forefront of powering the modern world, generating over $150-billion annually in sales, according to Allied Market Research. However, industries that rely on these motors are struggling with rising energy costs and the financial pressures of constrained networks’ market spending.

Electric motor-driven systems (EMDS) have a considerable impact on both, particularly because they consume more than 40% of global electricity supplies.

“Most industries are focused on how to reduce their energy bills and increase energy efficiency,” says Rodrigo Cetenareski, sales and marketing director of WEG Africa, an electrical and energy solutions provider.

“They are also looking to save costs through more equipment efficiency, particularly around maintenance. These factors have made electric motors a priority area and put momentum behind MEPS regulations.”

Rodrigo Cetenareski, sales and marketing director of WEG Africa. Photo supplied.

A regulated seachange

Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) encourage the use of energy-efficient technologies, including electric motors. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) published new MEPS standards in 2007. The US updated its MEPS laws in 2011, European countries followed by 2017, and China deployed similar regulations soon after.

Currently, over 57 countries support the new MEPS standard, with more to follow. South Africa gazetted its new MEPS regulations in late 2023, with enforcement slowly coming online.

The new regulations impact low-voltage electric motors in the 0.75 kW to 375 kW range, predominantly two-pole, four-pole, six-pole, and eight-pole motors. Roughly 200,000 electric motor units are sold in SA each year, according to the National Economic Development and Labour Council, with almost 70% of them between the 0.75 kW and 11 kW size range.

Yet, very few have stated energy ratings, suggesting that the majority are very inefficient IE1 motors that require frequent maintenance. Under the new regulations, most new motors must adhere to the IE3 standard. These regulations don’t affect current installations, but it might be more economical to replace broken motors with new models rather than repair or rewire them.

“Companies that rely on electric motors won’t have to rip and replace what they have. The new regulations focus on new motors sold in the country. However, when you look at the advantages of IE3 motors, there is good reason to consider upgrades,” says Cetenareski.

South Africa mandates IE3 standard for energy-efficient electric motors. Photo supplied.

Reduced energy and maintenance demands

The costs of owning and running electric motors are highly disproportionate. The purchase represents only 2.3% of a motor’s lifetime cost, and maintenance only 1%. Almost 97% of motor costs go to electricity consumption.

IE3-level motors are more efficient than lower-rated models. Even though their margin is only between 4% and 8% to that of an IE1 motor, IE3 motors running for thousands of hours reduce energy losses by as much as 32%.

They produce lower temperatures, radically reducing their maintenance requirements and extending operational lifespans. There are other peripheral gains, such as lower carbon emissions.

Even though IE3 motors are slightly more expensive than lower-rated motors, they typically recoup the difference in less than five years – under some conditions, even within two years. Cetenareski says the same logic resonates when older motors require repair or rewiring.

“Rewiring a motor can cost more than half of purchasing an IE3 motor. If you look at the subsequent savings, it makes more economic sense to phase out older motors rather than repair them.”

IE3 motors represent a significant advancement in electric motor technology. By upgrading, companies reduce energy costs, improve sustainability, enhance performance, and comply with regulations.

South Africa’s new MEPS regulations and the widening adoption of IE3 motors will unlock considerably more energy at a time when companies and consumers are looking to lower costs, gain value, and boost resilience.