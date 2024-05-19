Now you can subscribe to a car

Vehicle subscription is a future we should all look forward to, writes SLADE THOMPSON, GM of sales and marketing at Kinto One SA.

Do you remember buying your first car? The feeling of picking up the keys for the first time, smelling that new car smell, and getting out onto the road. This may be a fond memory for many drivers, but the truth is that car ownership is cumbersome and costly in this age of economic austerity and constriction. Given the market’s evolution, in my view, the question drivers will be asking in the future is ‘do you remember subscribing to your first car?’ and why that new car feeling will remain just memorable.

As we ponder the milestones and memories of acquiring a car, it’s undeniable that traditional ownership comes with its share of burdens – loans, maintenance, and the uncertain resale value. Yet, as we stand at the crossroads of technological advancement, the automotive industry and consumers have already embarked on a crucial paradigm shift. Based on the trends, the future of vehicles is transitioning towards a subscription-based model, redefining our relationship with mobility and the hassle that comes with car ownership.

You may be thinking that subscribing to a car is an outlandish concept but consider this. When we seek to accomplish a task on our computers, we subscribe to software services for seamless access – Microsoft Office 365 being a prime example. This same principle can now be applied to our journey from point A to point B. In envisioning a future where mobility is not merely convenient but universally accessible, we herald a revolution in transportation.

Enter car subscriptions – a pioneering mobility model that offers unparalleled flexibility and choice without the financial stress of ownership.

Traditional car ownership comes bundled with a host of hassles that can weigh heavily on individuals and families alike. From the financial burdens of hefty loans and the uncertainty of resale values to the ongoing expenses of maintenance and repairs, the costs can quickly add up. Moreover, the inflexibility of ownership means being locked into long-term commitments with limited options for adaptation or change. This rigidity can be particularly daunting in a world where lifestyles and needs are constantly evolving.

Fortunately, subscription-based models offer a refreshing alternative to the traditional woes of car ownership. With subscriptions, drivers can enjoy the benefits of flexibility, choice, and cost-effectiveness. Subscription models typically include all-inclusive packages that cover everything from insurance to maintenance, simplifying the process and eliminating the stress of unexpected expenses, provide the freedom to switch between different vehicle models, and adjust plans according to changes needs.

When we launched Kinto One over two years ago now, we knew the market was ready for this shift. It was an easy sell because it integrates the vehicle, insurance, maintenance, and roadside assistance into a single, transparent monthly payment, freeing us from the traditional constraints of car ownership.

The implications of car subscriptions extend beyond individual wallets. Picture cities with reduced traffic congestion and lower emissions, courtesy of fewer idle cars occupying garage spaces. Shared mobility and efficient fleet management pave the way for a more sustainable future, where car ownership becomes an option rather than a necessity.

Moreover, technological advancements further enhance the allure of car subscriptions. Advanced algorithms will personalise subscriptions based on driving habits, automatically adjusting parameters like mileage limits and insurance premiums.

Speaking of tech, subscriptions will also encourage more adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles as drivers don’t have to take on the high cost of these vehicles. More electric cars on the road will mean fewer emissions and a more competitive electric vehicle market.

In essence, the potential of car subscriptions transcends mere transportation; it signifies a redefinition of freedom, flexibility, and sustainability in mobility. So, let us embrace this transformative shift towards subscription-based models, and drive towards a future where mobility is not bound by ownership but enriched by accessibility and choice.

As we embark on this journey, let us dare to imagine a world where the road ahead is not merely traversed but experienced with newfound liberation and possibility. The future of cars is here, and it beckons us to subscribe to a more connected tomorrow.