Amazon SA launches Seller Success Centre

The Cape Town walk-in hub supports local businesses in expanding their reach and driving growth.

Amazon South Africa has launched an Amazon Seller Success Centre at its new headquarters in Cape Town. The walk-in seller hub aims to empower local businesses from across the country to reach more customers and expand their businesses.

Located at Amazon’s head office in Cape Town, the centre offers local sellers a range of services such as on-the-spot registration to sell on Amazon.co.za, training through interactive educational screens, in-person webinars, event facilities for networking, product imaging and cataloguing assistance, and shipping and logistics support.

“Amazon has maintained strong communication and guided me through the process of becoming an online seller,” says Nikki Robertson, founder of jewellery company Zulu Mien. “Managing my business alone is challenging, but their assistance has been invaluable in digitising my business to access more customers. I truly appreciate their commitment to helping small enterprises like mine, which empowers rural women artisans.”

Open to the public, the centre welcomes walk-ins from all entrepreneurs and businesses interested in exploring selling opportunities in Amazon’s store.

Nikki Robertson, founder of Zulu Mien and Amazon seller. Photo courtesy Amazon. Photo Supplied.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, says: “This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering the growth of local businesses and contributing to South Africa’s digital economy.

“By providing hands-on support and resources, we’re working to bridge the technological divide for those who historically have not been able to access ecommerce opportunities. We also acknowledge the importance of in-person interactions to make it easier for South African small businesses to take advantage of all the opportunities available to Amazon’s selling partners.”

The launch of the Amazon Seller Success Centre is timely for SA’s Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprise (SMME) sector, which employs approximately 50% of the country’s workforce and contributes about 34% to GDP but struggles with digital adoption due to limited access to technology and skills.

The Centre addresses these challenges by empowering sellers and small businesses with tools to enable greater digital adoption. Staffed by a team of subject matter experts in various aspects of Amazon’s offerings for selling partners, interested entrepreneurs and small businesses will have access to in-depth knowledge of seller account management and onboarding.

To foster a sense of community and facilitate knowledge sharing, the centre will host and moderate monthly selling partner connect sessions, providing valuable networking opportunities and peer-to-peer learning experiences.

Amazon SA will host its first Seller Summit within the first half of 2025. The summit will provide Amazon’s existing and potential selling partners with exclusive content, spotlighting the latest tools and innovations, opportunities to make meaningful connections with like-minded selling partners, and expert-led interactive training sessions.

Suzelle Abe, Amazon SA’s head of marketplace, says: “The Amazon Seller Success Centre is a launchpad for local businesses aiming to thrive in the digital marketplace. Based on feedback from our selling partners, we want to give businesses of all sizes access to the necessary tools to take the – sometimes daunting – leap into the digital realm and expose them to more customers.

“This initiative empowers small businesses to scale both locally and globally, while at the same time broadening customer choices. Ultimately, it’s about fostering a vibrant seller community that contributes to our country’s prosperity.”