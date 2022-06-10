Joburg is the capital of … lost shoes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Uber’s sixth annual Lost & Found Index is stranger than ever, highlighting what people leave behind in ride-hailing cars

Uber’s new Lost & Found Index 2022 outlines the sometimes bizarre items riders mostly forget across South Africa.

The annual Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and unique items. It highlights which cities have been most forgetful, which days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get lost items back using the Uber app.

Keys, wallets/purses and phones made the usual list of items left by riders using the Uber app. The unusual list of items included: a stethoscope, dumplings and diapers. Groceries, luggage bags, laptops and vapes.

Johannesburg topped the list of forgetful cities, followed by Pretoria and then Cape Town. The company also reported that users mostly forgot their items on Mondays and Tuesdays – an interesting shift, as last year’s index showed riders were most forgetful on Fridays and Thursdays.

The full results were:

Top 3 most lost food items in the country

Dumplings Groceries Ice cream tubs

Top 2 cities with the most number of lost shoes

Johannesburg Cape Town

The most valuable lost item to date

Ruby Gold watch

The 3 most lost baby items in the country

Diapers Baby formula Baby stroller

The 3 most common forgotten items in the country over the weekend

Mobiles Keys Wallets/purses

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in the country

Mobiles Keys Wallets/purse Sunglasses/glasses Power bank Groceries Hat/cap Water bottle Clothing Vape

The Most “Forgetful” Cities:

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Cape Town

Most Forgetful Days :

Unlike previous years across South African cities, riders are now most forgetful on Mondays and Tuesdays.

If you’re one of those people who left something behind, visit this help page which outlines steps one can take when leaving something behind in the vehicle after the trip is complete.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if one leaves the phone itself in the vehicle, one can log in to the account on a computer.

Uber provided this guide: