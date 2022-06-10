GadgetWheels
Joburg is the capital of … lost shoes
Uber’s sixth annual Lost & Found Index is stranger than ever, highlighting what people leave behind in ride-hailing cars
Uber’s new Lost & Found Index 2022 outlines the sometimes bizarre items riders mostly forget across South Africa.
The annual Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and unique items. It highlights which cities have been most forgetful, which days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get lost items back using the Uber app.
Keys, wallets/purses and phones made the usual list of items left by riders using the Uber app. The unusual list of items included: a stethoscope, dumplings and diapers. Groceries, luggage bags, laptops and vapes.
Johannesburg topped the list of forgetful cities, followed by Pretoria and then Cape Town. The company also reported that users mostly forgot their items on Mondays and Tuesdays – an interesting shift, as last year’s index showed riders were most forgetful on Fridays and Thursdays.
The full results were:
Top 3 most lost food items in the country
- Dumplings
- Groceries
- Ice cream tubs
Top 2 cities with the most number of lost shoes
- Johannesburg
- Cape Town
The most valuable lost item to date
- Ruby Gold watch
The 3 most lost baby items in the country
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Baby stroller
The 3 most common forgotten items in the country over the weekend
- Mobiles
- Keys
- Wallets/purses
The 10 most commonly forgotten items in the country
- Mobiles
- Keys
- Wallets/purse
- Sunglasses/glasses
- Power bank
- Groceries
- Hat/cap
- Water bottle
- Clothing
- Vape
The Most “Forgetful” Cities:
- Johannesburg
- Pretoria
- Cape Town
Most Forgetful Days :
- Unlike previous years across South African cities, riders are now most forgetful on Mondays and Tuesdays.
If you’re one of those people who left something behind, visit this help page which outlines steps one can take when leaving something behind in the vehicle after the trip is complete.
The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if one leaves the phone itself in the vehicle, one can log in to the account on a computer.
Uber provided this guide:
- Tap “My Trips” and select the trip where you left something
- Tap “I lost an item”
- Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”
- Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted on. Tap submit.
- If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).
- Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
- If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.