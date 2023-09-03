Super screen, tiny ticket, on itel P40

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When is entry-level not entry-level? When it packs the punch of a flagship phone…

The itel smartphone brand has launched a surprising device in the South African market: what it calls a flagship phone, at a price normally associated with the entry-level.

The itel P40 costs only R1,999, yet includes a giant 6000mAh battery, 18W fast-charging, and a 6.6-inch display, with HD+ resolution and a cutting-edge 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s Memory Fusion Technology speeds up performance for multi-tasking, loading apps, and stabilises the phone’s systems for more sustainable performance and longer battery life.

Other features include 64GB storage, expandable by up to 512GB with the memory card slot. Only the memory is puny, at a mere 4GB RAM.

The cameras also fall short of flagship status, with a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front facing camera for selfies.

Availability

Alongside the itel P40, a further four smartphones are available in South Africa. The itel P40, itel A60S, itel A60, itel A04, and itel A18 are available from select retail partners, including Mr Price and PEP, respectively at R1,999, R1,699, R1,499, R1,299, and R899.