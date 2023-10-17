Nutanix Data Lens gives 1-click recovery

New features detect threats within 20 minutes and increase visibility of data across the hybrid multicloud.



Nutanix has announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to strengthen organisations’ cyber resilience against ransomware attacks on unstructured data.

The new features, available in Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage solutions, enable organisations to detect a threat, defend from further damage and begin a 1-click recovery process within 20 minutes of exposure. The features build on the strength of Nutanix Cloud Platform to protect and secure customers’ most sensitive data across clouds.

Ransomware is a top priority for CIOs and CISOs globally, yet 93% of organisations report they need to be better prepared, according to the Enterprise Cloud Index. Speed of detection is more critical now that the average ransomware attack duration accelerated 94% as threat actors become more efficient at compromising data. Fast data recovery is also essential, since recovery can typically take days or even weeks, and incomplete recovery can impact operations long after the attack is over.

“Rapid detection and rapid recovery are two of the most critical elements in successful ransomware planning yet remain a challenge for many organisations especially as they manage data across multiple clouds,” said Scott Sinclair, practice director with the Enterprise Strategy Group. “Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage, Nutanix Cloud Platform now provides a 20-min detection window and 1-click recovery, with cyber resilience integrated at the unstructured data layer to simplify cyber resilience while accelerating both detection and recovery.”

Nutanix Data Lens is a SaaS-based data security solution that helps proactively assess and mitigate unstructured data security and compliance risks by identifying anomalous activity and auditing user behavior. New capabilities include:

Ransomware Detection and Blocking within 20 Minutes : Fast detection combined with automated response helps quickly block attacks, thus minimising the overall impact of ransomware. This provides an extra layer of security to protect an organisation’s unstructured data, reducing data damage.

: Fast detection combined with automated response helps quickly block attacks, thus minimising the overall impact of ransomware. This provides an extra layer of security to protect an organisation’s unstructured data, reducing data damage. Ransomware 1-Click Recovery : Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage will identify the last known good snapshot and will automatically recover the share from the snapshot. Customers will have the option to leverage an automated recovery or a manual, guided recovery to quickly restore normal operations.

: Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage will identify the last known good snapshot and will automatically recover the share from the snapshot. Customers will have the option to leverage an automated recovery or a manual, guided recovery to quickly restore normal operations. Permission Visibility and Risk Visualisation: This enables customers to better understand complex permission structures, audit configurations, and better assess risks. Ensuring data access is aligned to business needs is critical to minimise data loss, support regulatory compliance, and reduce the impact of attacks.

“Many organisations struggle with managing data protection across storage silos and clouds, especially when it comes to data governance and security,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP of product .anagement at Nutanix. “With these new ransomware detection and recovery features, the Nutanix Cloud Platform provides built-in ransomware protection, data visibility and automated data governance for Nutanix Files and Objects across clouds to simplify data protection and strengthen an organisation’s cyber resilience posture.”

Nutanix Data Lens Now Supports Nutanix Objects

Customers using object storage will now have the same intelligence understanding and forensics available across both Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects solutions. The advanced auditing and forensic capabilities in Nutanix Data Lens now extend to Nutanix Objects. This enables customers to reduce security and regulatory risks and further simplifies their path to integrated data management across clouds.

These new capabilities build on the Nutanix Cloud Platform’s natively integrated networking and security across clouds. Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers built-in cyber resilience capabilities including automated platform hardening with 1-click data encryption, secure network policies, application microsegmentation, and ransomware data protections. This strengthens an organisation’s overall security posture for data and applications across on-premises, public clouds and edge.



