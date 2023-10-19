Turbo up with the Nitro 16

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The high-performance Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is powered by its mighty internals, but gaming requires constant charging, and it gets noisy, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The powerful Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop runs demanding games, but performance varies depending on one’s graphics settings. The model that we put to the test is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 32GB RAM, and a 13th Gen Intel CoreT i7-13700H 2.40 GHz processor.

The result: superb performance in Apex Legends, and Overwatch 2.

Our device’s 16-inch 165Hz WQXGA display features an 84% screen-to-body ratio, and a 3ms response rate. Its vividness provides a smooth gaming and video streaming experience, despite occasional fluctuations in its frames per second (FPS).

The dual 2W speakers, equipped with DTS:XUltra, deliver an immersive 3D sound experience that precisely locates in-game audio sources, making it easy to discern their origins. Audio is loud, and clear.

The keyboard is comfortable to use, and consists of a 4-zone RGB lighting setup. Its RGB experience, for a gaming laptop, is decent. It features a full numpad, and NitroSense key which opens the Acer utility application. NitroSense allows for one to control fan speeds, and keyboard lighting, among other settings.

The different NitroSense modes include Eco, Quiet, Balanced, Performance, and Turbo for all-out performance where overclocks and fan speeds are all maxed. The high-performance setting accelerates the laptop’s fans, resulting in a noisy gaming environment and detracting from the gaming experience.

To protect the device, its default settings impose a 30 FPS limit when running solely on battery power, and battery drains rapidly when gaming. It recharges in about an hour. For an optimal gaming experience, it is essential to keep the device plugged in, allowing you to harness the full potential of its hardware and achieve the highest possible FPS.

The featured ports include an Ethernet E2600 adapter, HDMI 2.1, USB4, USB 3.2 standard with Gen2 support, and a MicroSD card reader. It supports Wi-Fi 6E RZ616 and Bluetooth.

The device’s black design is stylish with a reflective sliver “N” appearing on the back of the display. Subtle blue and pink stripes, with “Acer Nitro” text are featured.

The webcam’s 720p resolution is somewhat disappointing, especially when considering that many other laptops offer 1080p webcams. A small green light turns on when the webcam is active, but there is no privacy shutter.

The Acer Nitro 16 is available with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, gen 4 M.2 PCIe SSDs, and up to 32GB of DDR5 5600 RAM.

What does it cost?

The Acer Nitro 16 has a recommended starting retail price of R24,999, and is available at Incredible Connection, Computer Mania, and Shopacer. Prices will vary depending on specifications.

Why does it matter?

The Acer Nitro 16 stands out as a solid pick for a mid-range gaming laptop thanks to its impressive specifications. However, its price point leans towards the expensive side. While it demonstrates the ability to handle demanding games, the noise level can be a drawback when it’s in its most powerful Turbo mode. The laptop’s speakers do little to offset the fan noise. When gaming on this laptop, it’s advisable to pair it with a gaming mouse and a gaming headset for an enhanced experience. The device runs quietly during other activities, like video streaming.

What are the biggest negatives?

Fans produce a loud noise when set to function at highest performance.

Unplugged gaming results in short battery life, and limited FPS.

Only 720p webcam, and no privacy shutter.

What are the biggest positives?