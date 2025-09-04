Isuzu unveils AI Centre at primary school

Helma Boggenpoel from Astra Primary, Dr Sizwe Nxasana Sifiso from EdTech and Nandi Matomela from Isuzu Motors South Africa. Photo supplied.

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has handed over a purpose-built AI, Coding & Robotics Centre to Astra Primary School in Bloemendal, Gqeberha.

The centre was developed in partnership with implementation partner Sifiso EdTech and supported by the LPR Group. IMSAf says it underlines its commitment to improve the quality of education and narrow South Africa’s skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with needs of the future.

The initiative is part of IMSAf’ s broader mission of aligning classroom learning with the demands of the future workforce. This contributes to inclusive, equitable, and quality education while promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“The handover aligns with our corporate strategy which identifies education as one of the key focus areas in our societal leadership pillar,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, IMSAf executive vice president for corporate services. “It is aimed at driving meaningful change in communities within which IMSAf operates.”

With a total investment of over R1.2-million, the facility includes robotics kits, laptops, tablets, advanced coding software and a fully customised computer lab designed to give learners early exposure to future-facing technologies. Learners are set to develop foundational skills in robotics, programming, mechanical design, and digital citizenship—aligning with global trends in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

“Through this project, IMSAf is building a digitally competent generation prepared for the world of technology today and into the future,” said Ndhlovu. “As a company that is deeply rooted in Nelson Mandela Bay, we are proud to invest in such a facility that opens new opportunities and helps young learners from communities like Gqeberha in becoming creators not just consumers of technology.”

The initiative enables schools to deliver the DBE’s CAPS-aligned Coding and Robotics curriculum. It goes beyond providing equipment, offering immersive five-day teacher training workshops, structured lesson plans, assessments, and 12 months of educator support. The centre is the first step in building learners’ confidence in STEM early on, laying a strong foundation for subject choices and skills development as they progress from primary to high school.

“The establishment of the AI, Coding & Robotics Centre at Astra Primary is more than a technological upgrade—it is an investment in the potential of our learners and the future of our province. The centre will redefine the learning experience for children and as the Eastern Cape Department of Education, we are proud to witness a programme that prepares our children to actively participate in a rapidly changing and digitally driven world,” said Lutho Kota, Eastern Cape Education Department Director for e- Teaching and e-Learning.

The facility will also be used to host robotics competitions and coding showcases, promoting learner engagement and community pride. Through its partnership with Sifiso EdTech, IMSAf is working to make this a replicable model for future school rollouts in underserved areas.

“At Sifiso EdTech, we believe no child should be left behind in the digital age. This centre is not just about teaching technology. It is about supporting young people to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills and see themselves as creators of technology opportunities, not just followers. Together with Isuzu Motors South Africa, we are showing what is possible when we invest in learners and the teachers who guide them, unlocking potential in classrooms and communities,” concludes Dr Sizwe Nxasana, CEO of Sifiso EdTech.

Isuzu Motors South Africa also gratefully acknowledges the LPR Group, whose R50 000 contribution towards this project reflects a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunities for learners in Gqeberha.