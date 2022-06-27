iRobot unveils iRobot OS

Robot OS for iRobot’s Roomba offers more pet features, understands more voice commands, and recognises more objects.

iRobot has introduced iRobot OS, an evolution of the company’s Genius Home Intelligence platform. iRobot OS delivers a new level of customer experience for a cleaner, healthier and smarter home. Leveraging iRobot’s growing base of over 20 million connected devices sold, an understanding of the home environment, and an advanced computer vision platform, iRobot OS is enabling over 2.7 million cleaning missions worldwide every day.

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, says: “As iRobot expands its ecosystem of connected robots and smart home devices, we are placing a strategic emphasis on superior software intelligence delivered on high-performance, beautifully designed hardware. iRobot OS brings it all to life, enabling products that understand the home environment, respect customer preferences and intuitively connect with the smart home ecosystem to get the job done. iRobot OS lets our robots get smarter and clean even more effective over time, delivering valuable new features and functionality that benefits all customers, including pet owners, busy families and those looking to get the most out of their voice assistants. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing building upon iRobot OS, providing customers with even more thoughtful ways to clean in the months and years ahead.”

Built with more pet features than any other robot

The number one choice for pet owners and the only robot that guarantees to identify and avoid solid pet waste, the iRobot OS-powered Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums are built with more pet features than any other robot. With pet-centric features like Pet Lock and Keep Out Zones, which can be set to prevent a robot from cleaning areas like around a water dish, along with thoughtfully intelligent suggestions like recommended cleaning schedules during pet shedding season, iRobot’s products are designed with the pet owner in mind.

Has recognised and avoided more objects than any other robot

Able to avoid shoes, socks, cords, headphones, clothing, towels and solid pet waste, the iRobot OS-powered Roomba j7 and j7+ robot vacuums have detected more than 43 million objects in people’s homes. With a computer vision platform that can recognise over 80 common objects, iRobot OS will continue enabling the Roomba j7 Series to identify and avoid even more objects in the future, letting customers not worry about cleaning up before the cleaning begins. This game-changing functionality has enabled the Roomba j7 Series to become the top-selling robot in both the US and Japan since it was launched in September 2021.

Understands more voice commands than any other robot

With approximately 600 supported Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri commands, iRobot OS delivers the most flexible voice-activated cleaning options and understands more voice commands than any other robot.] iRobot OS-powered robots can clean specific rooms using voice and are the only robots that can be told to clean targeted areas like “around the couch.”