iPhone Air breathes new life into Apple

Step changes and AI will have to wait as Apple uses design as a decoy, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Apple launch events are part sermon and part retail pitch. But even the most devout audience can sense when the performance is on its last gasp. This year’s iPhone reveal was almost one of those moments: a parade of predictable updates, and executives straining to convince us that tougher glass is cause for wonder.

The step changes consumers clamour for, from real artificial intelligence to foldable devices, were a distant vision.

Then Apple slipped a new character onto the stage. The iPhone Air. The name says it all, and it was instantly the star of the show.

At 5.6mm thick, the Air is Apple’s boldest iPhone redesign in years, and its most obvious bid to rekindle excitement. At US$999, it slots neatly below the Pro, but above the vanilla iPhone.

American media outlets were predictably gaga over the “impossibly thin” form factor, considering they had never seen Huawei or Honor foldable phones.

But thinness has always been a treacherous selling point. For all the marvel of a phone that almost disappears in the hand, the engineering comes at a cost. And the cost here is battery. Read my lips, but hurry before the battery dies: 3149 mAh. The last time a mainstream, high-end smartphone had a battery capacity nearly that low was … the iPhone 13 Pro, with a 3,125 mAh battery.

Apple’s answer is to insist that the Air still provides “all-day battery life”. That is, if you measure that life in hours of video playback, and if you’re willing to clip on an extra battery pack.

That’s rather like promising a marathon runner will finish the race, provided they hitch a lift halfway. The irony is hard to ignore: a phone designed to be featherlight gains endurance only by strapping on weight.

Apple’s curious case of AI avoidance

More telling than the Air’s compromises, however, is Apple’s approach to AI. Its rivals have made AI the centrepiece of their strategies. Google, Samsung and even Microsoft are falling over themselves to cram generative assistants into every crevice of their products. Some of these features are ingenious; many are gimmicks, as any Outlook user will know when they click on the Copilot button, only to be told: “Coming soon.” Apple echoes that message remarkably well.

Apple executives spoke of AI briefly, almost reluctantly, before returning to the comfort zone of durability and design.

On the one hand, Apple avoids the embarrassment of pushing features that often prove underwhelming. On the other, it risks being perceived as lagging behind a generational shift. Which it is. But … Air!

Of course, there is a positive way to read Apple’s restraint, but this is not necessarily a compliment to the brand. It appears to understand that most people still buy phones for the basics, like battery life and screen quality. You know, practical stuff. AI cannot restore a dead phone at 7pm or a cracked screen after a clumsy drop.

A calculated hierarchy

The Air’s pricing sends a clear signal. Apple does not see it as the pinnacle of the iPhone line. That crown remains firmly on the Pro’s head, with a sturdier build and larger battery. The Air is positioned as an alternative rather than a successor, but it is the shiny object designed to catch the eye of those tired of incremental upgrades.

It is also a reminder of how Apple uses design as theatre. Suddenly, the conversation is less about the absence of AI, and more about the seduction of design. Talk about a decoy.

There’s a nostalgic echo. Apple has always known how to make thinness feel magical. From the MacBook Air pulled from a manila envelope to the iPad so slim it looked impossible, the company has long equated design minimalism with innovation. The iPhone Air is probably intended to continue that tradition, but the magic wears thin (puns fully intended) when one considers that the new Honor Magic V5 foldable phone unfolds to a ridiculous 4.2mm thickness.

While Jobs’s Apple thrived on making trade-offs invisible, today’s Apple risks making them too obvious. When the solution to a smaller battery is to buy a bigger accessory, the illusion falters.

That said, it is a phone that breathes new life into Apple’s product line, while reminding us of the breath it still holds when it comes to AI and true step changes.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.