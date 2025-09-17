Huawei wins in wearables on eve of new reveal

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As Huawei prepares to unveil a new range of smartwatches and tablets in Paris tomorrow, the International Data Corporation names it global wearable market leader.

Tomorrow (19 September) is a big day for Huawei, as it prepares to unveil a new range of smartwatches, tablets, and possibly a laptop at a launch event in Paris.

The event, themed “Ride the Wind”, comes at an opportune moment: the International Data Corporation (IDC) has just announced that Huawei topped the global wearable market in Q2 2025, with a market share of 20.2%. This makes it the second consecutive quarter that the company ranked first, according to the analyst firm.

Photo supplied.

Huawei wearables have drawn acclaim for their stylish designs and market-defining health and fitness features. These include the compact Watch Fit 4 Series and the Watch GT 5 Series, which introduced the TruSense system. The Watch D2 is the first smart watch to support wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM).

Huawei has confirmed that the product launch in Paris will see the unveiling of new wearable products, including the Watch GT 6 Series, Watch Ultimate 2, and a new version of the Watch D2.

The event will probably showcase the GT 6 series’ advanced health and fitness features, while the Watch Ultimate 2 is expected to have a larger battery.

The event is expected to feature new smartphone models, such as the Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Ultra, although these were formally launched in Dubai in July. Next-generation tablets, with a focus on reading and creative tools, are also expected.

Huawei announced last month that the event would see the launch of a global GoPaint creative activity, “aiming to strengthen Huawei’s connection with young users through high-end, fashion-forward tech that fosters creativity and bridges digital and cultural gaps”.