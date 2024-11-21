ICANN unlocks domain names

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Small businesses, organisations, and communities can now create and manage custom generic top-level domains as alternatives to the likes of dot.com.

Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) like dot.com and dot.org are now within reach of South African businesses, organisations, and communities.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the non-profit organisation responsible for coordinating the Domain Name System (DNS), is launching a programme to help underserved communities play a bigger role in shaping the internet’s future. This initiative, the Applicant Support Program (ASP), is part of a broader one called the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program: Next Round.

What is a gTLD?

A gTLD is the part of a web address that comes after the dot. For example, in “icann.org,” “.org” is the gTLD. These extensions help categorise websites and make them easier to find. The New gTLD Program allows for the creation of new gTLDs, offering more diverse and representative options online. The internet started with just a handful of TLDs, such as .com, .net, .org, and .za. The DNS has evolved to accommodate the internet’s growing complexity and its billions of users. The increased number of generic TLDs helps categorise websites and clearly communicate their purpose.

This is the first opportunity since 2012 to secure a new gTLD. The ASP ensures that organisations with limited resources can also participate in and benefit from this expansion of the internet’s address system. ICANN recognises that applying for a new gTLD can be complex and expensive. Through the ASP, eligible applicants can receive valuable support, including free expert services, training, and a substantial reduction (75-85%) in evaluation fees, making the dream of operating a gTLD a reality.

Pierre Dandjinou, VP, Stakeholder Engagement – Africa at ICANN

Pierre Dandjinou, ICANN VP of stakeholder engagement for Africa, says: New gTLD Program: Next Round empowers businesses, communities, and individuals to create online spaces that reflect their unique identities, languages, and cultures. This program reinforces ICANN’s commitment to fostering innovation, competition, and consumer choice within the domain name industry.

“The Applicant Support Program further strengthens this commitment by empowering more entrepreneurs, small businesses, governments, and communities worldwide to apply for and operate their own generic top-level domains.”

Application Requirements

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet financial need and financial viability criteria, and fall into at least one of the following entity categories:

Nonprofits, charities, or equivalent

Intergovernmental organisations (IGOs)

Indigenous/tribal peoples’ organisations

Social impact or public benefit micro or small businesses

Micro or small businesses from a less-developed economy

ASP applicants will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. The first applicants to apply and qualify for support will the first to take advantage of the available resources. The application window will remain open for 12 months. Applicants are encouraged to apply early.