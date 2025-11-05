Wheels of the Week: Hyundai Tucson runs on common sense

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Hyundai Tucson 2.0D goes about its business without fuss, using clever tech to make us wonder if it has been taking night classes in common sense, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I recently had the pleasure of driving the Hyundai Tucson 2.0D, and what a revelation it turned out to be. This mid-size SUV gives a masterclass in smart engineering, clever technology, and a lot of common sense.

Hyundai’s designers have spent time thinking about both form and function. The beautifully integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is sharp, swift, and intuitive, with no lag or fiddling. Instead of being perched awkwardly atop the dash, it sits neatly within it, giving the cabin a clean, cohesive feel. With Android Auto, connectivity was easy. Within seconds, my phone was paired, no cables, my playlist was thumping, my route mapped, and messages read aloud – all hands-free and glitch-free.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A touch-sensitive climate control panel is placed just below the screen. The haptic feedback gives a reassuring click-like response and, after a short learning curve, adjustments became second nature. Added to that is a wireless charging pad – complete with an active cooling function to prevent overheating. That is so needed, yet so rare in high-end cars.

It is clear Hyundai has given genuine thought to the little details that make modern motoring effortless. Common sense prevailed when designing this vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Behind the wheel, the digital instrument cluster is another technological triumph. The 10.25-inch display is crisp and configurable, showing everything from navigation directions to media info and safety alerts. The blind-spot camera feed popped up right inside the cluster when I indicated: a clever touch that is as practical as it is impressive. It is the sort of feature that made me wonder how I ever lived without it.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety gets the full Hyundai treatment. The SmartSense suite bundles in a range of advanced driver aids, all of which feel polished and confidence-inspiring. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist handled long highway stretches with ease, smoothly maintaining distance and centring the car without any nervous twitching. The forward collision avoidance system, rear cross traffic alert, and safe exit warning complete a package that makes the Tucson feel like is has built-in common sense.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

*Pricing for the Hyundai Tucson starts at R709,900.

Service plan:

5 Year / 150 000 km Manufacturer’s Warranty

Additional 2 Year / 50 000 Km Manufacturer’s Powertrain Warranty

5 Year / 150 000 km Perforation Manufacturer’s Warranty

7 year / 150 000 km Roadside Assistance

5 year / 75 000 km Service Plan

15 000 km Service Intervals.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.