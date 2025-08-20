Hybrid Quantum will be next big leap

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Classical computing is not going away just yet, writes JOHN ROESE, global CTO and chief AI officer of Dell Technologies.

While quantum computing (QC) is on track to revolutionise technology, it isn’t poised to replace classical computing just yet. Instead, a Hybrid Quantum-Classical Computing (HQCC) approach, where quantum processors complement classical computers to tackle the most complex challenges, seems to be the way forward.

According to IDC, the global quantum computing market is projected to reach $8.9-billion by 2028, highlighting the increasing demand for quantum-enhanced solutions. But what does this mean for businesses today, and how can they begin leveraging this emerging synergy?

Quantum computing: The promise is real but so are the challenges

Quantum computing isn’t just about scientific theory anymore. It’s already being tested and applied in some of the most demanding industries. Its unparalleled ability to evaluate multiple possibilities simultaneously makes it an ideal choice for specific domains – from accelerating drug discovery to enabling faster financial risk modelling. What makes it powerful is its ability to consider many possibilities at once, making it ideal for problems that involve many variables and outcomes.

But today’s quantum machines are still in their early stages of development, characterised by limited qubit counts and relatively low fidelity rates. Systems will require significant improvement to achieve practical applications. Additionally, the control mechanisms required to implement instructions are prone to errors due to the intricate interplay of quantum phenomena, making it challenging to maintain coherence and accuracy. The complexity of quantum algorithms and the need for extensive error correction tools make it challenging to scale up qubit counts and improve overall computational power.

Moreover, the quantum computers’ limited capabilities in solving optimisation problems and machine learning tasks, which are critical applications in many fields, highlight the pressing need for HQCC approaches that can leverage the strengths of both paradigms. By combining the power of quantum processors with the stability and reliability of classical systems, HQCC offers the best of both worlds.

John Roese, global CTO and chief AI officer of Dell Technologies.

Preparing for quantum: How businesses can start today

It’s important to understand that HQCC isn’t an alternative to current High-Performance Computing (HPC) operations, but an enhancement. Despite its potential, HQCC comes with some critical hurdles that need to be addressed, such as software interoperability, shortage of talent and evolving hardware advancements. Keeping that in mind, businesses that start exploring hybrid solutions now will be better positioned as quantum capabilities advance.

Here’s a simple three-step approach to get started:

Discover: Begin with learning and experimentation. Quantum computing is an emerging field, so the first stage of preparing your business is to do some foundational research. Once you’re ready to experiment, consider using emulation for developing, porting and optimising code for quantum computing on a classical infrastructure, avoiding major upfront costs. Identify: Not every problem is suited to quantum. You wouldn’t want to use it to do any kind of calculation that has one exact answer. For example, you shouldn’t use it to calculate your tax bill or process your payroll. On the other hand, it can be very good at solving optimisation problems. The key is to look for situations that are difficult to model because of a large number of variables. You also want use cases that are intrinsic to your business, where improving operations would have a large impact on your bottom line. Deploy: Enable frictionless deployment into production and real business benefits. HQCC offers a flexible approach to deploying quantum computing solutions into production. By combining classical processing with the power of quantum computing, Hybrid Quantum-Classical Systems (HQCS) enable developers to create and test quantum algorithms in a familiar classical environment before deploying them on expensive quantum hardware. That means you can achieve frictionless deployment into production, accelerating your entry into the quantum computing era while minimising the risks of adopting a new technology.

The intersection of HQCC and AI

AI and quantum computing are increasingly converging. As AI models become more complex and classical systems begin to hit performance and energy limits, the potential for hybrid technologies like HQCC, which combines the capabilities of both AI and quantum, is immense.

AI enhances quantum computing by:

· Optimising workloads: AI can intelligently allocate tasks between classical and quantum processors.

· Improving algorithm efficiency: AI can refine quantum algorithms to run more efficiently on quantum hardware.

· Accelerating development: AI enables progress in quantum computing without relying on dedicated quantum hardware.

In turn, HQCC can advance AI by:

· Providing unparalleled compute power: Quantum computers can handle complex computations that classical systems struggle with, enabling AI models to scale in domains such as material science and drug discovery.

· Offering increased energy efficiency: By leveraging both classical and quantum processing, HQCC can deliver improved energy efficiency for AI tasks.

This two-way relationship creates synergy between AI and quantum computing, boosting the performance of each field and opening new possibilities across industries as they continue to mature.

Looking ahead: A smart step towards the future

The hybrid computing era is not just about technology – it’s about transformation. Imagine a world where problems that used to take years to solve are now tackled in days or even hours. With the seamless integration of HQCC, this vision is quickly becoming reality. For forward-thinking enterprises, implementing hybrid solutions is the path to unlocking long-term growth, efficiency and innovation.