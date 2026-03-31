Africa can shape future of human-centred AI

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Realities often framed as disadvantages may be opportunities, writes DR JOSEFIN ROSÉN, principal trustworthy AI specialist at SAS Institute.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping economies, industries, and public institutions worldwide. Yet the global conversation about AI still tends to follow the familiar narrative that the Global South lags while the most advanced economies race ahead.

That narrative is increasingly misleading. Our new report, Constraint to Capability: Flipping the Narrative on AI in the Global South, argues that many of the structural realities often framed as disadvantages may, in fact, create opportunities for regions such as Africa to shape the future of responsible, human-centred AI.

Across the Global South, countries are not yet locked into decades of legacy AI systems, energy-intensive infrastructure, or governance frameworks designed for a different technological era. That creates something rare in technology development: a cleaner slate.

Instead of retrofitting ethical safeguards, sustainability requirements, and governance frameworks into existing systems, emerging economies have the opportunity to embed these principles from the outset. In an era where AI is increasingly embedded in healthcare, finance, education, and public services, that is an important design choice.

Demographic considerations

Africa’s demographic dynamics add another dimension to this opportunity. The continent is home to the world’s youngest and increasingly digital-native population. Many people across Africa grew up with mobile-first digital ecosystems, often leapfrogging older infrastructure models entirely.

This has already produced globally influential innovation. Mobile money systems transformed financial inclusion long before similar solutions became mainstream in developed markets. Similar patterns are now emerging across digital health, education technologies and agricultural platforms.

AI development in Africa may follow the same trajectory. Leadership will not necessarily come from building the largest models or the most energy-intensive infrastructure. Instead, it is likely to emerge from solving real-world problems under real-world constraints.

Designing AI for low-bandwidth environments, multilingual societies, and resource-constrained public services requires a different type of innovation. Systems built under these conditions often become more efficient, more inclusive and more accessible by design.

Bridging the AI gap

One of the most significant challenges highlighted in the report is the representational gap in AI systems. Today, many models are trained predominantly on Western data sets and languages. Of the world’s roughly 7,000 languages, only a fraction has sufficient digital resources to support meaningful AI training.

When these systems are deployed in very different social and economic contexts, they can produce incomplete or biased outcomes. This affects everything from healthcare diagnostics and financial services to public sector decision-making. In multilingual and highly diverse societies such as South Africa, representative data is central to trust.

This is where governance becomes critical.

There is often a perception that regulation slows innovation. In reality, effective governance can become a strategic advantage. Countries that build transparent, accountable, and human-centred AI ecosystems create the conditions for trust, and trust is essential for adoption.

South Africa is well-positioned to play a leadership role in this regard. The country combines strong universities, established regulatory institutions and an active policy conversation around digital transformation. It also plays an important convening role within the African region.

What South Africa pilots in areas such as AI governance, procurement standards or responsible data practices has the potential to influence policy discussions well beyond its borders.

The choices made now will shape the trajectory of AI adoption across the continent.

Taking an active role

If AI systems are imported wholesale without local governance frameworks, representative data ecosystems or skills development pipelines, countries risk becoming passive consumers of technologies designed elsewhere. But if African governments, research institutions, and technology companies invest deliberately in AI literacy, infrastructure, and inclusive data ecosystems, the region can move from participation to influence.

The broader lesson is that AI development is not solely a technological race. It is also a governance, societal, and design challenge.

Countries that embed sustainability, inclusion, and accountability into their AI ecosystems from the beginning may ultimately build systems that are more resilient and more trusted than those developed under different conditions.

For Africa, the moment is significant. AI will shape economies and institutions for decades to come. The question is not whether the continent will adopt AI technologies.

It is whether Africa will help define what responsible and human-centred AI looks like for the rest of the world.

Read the report:

https://www.sas.com/content/dam/sasdam/documents/20250124/constraint-to-capability-flipping-the-narrative-on-ai-in-the-global-south.pdf