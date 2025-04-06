Voice-activated panic app launches in SA

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Valor, a new super app developed by BYY Strategic Services, is a voice-activated panic app designed to operate hands-free, offering an alternative response method during high-risk encounters.

In dangerous situations where someone is forced to unlock their banking app under threat, traditional security measures like manual panic buttons or PIN codes can be difficult or impossible to use.

“Valor is the next level of personal security,” says Amanda Rogaly, CEO of BYY Strategic Services. “This is the first patented voice activated panic super app not just in South Africa, but in the world.

“Because the app is voice activated, you are able to alert our armed response and medical emergency teams as soon as you become alert to a threat or danger, minimising the risk of abduction, theft or other serious crime.”

She says that although there has been an increase in the number of panic and security apps available due to rising crime rates, many of these have shortcomings. For example, a criminal is unlikely to wait while their victim fumbles for their phone to press a panic button, before committing the crime.

It is common for people to forget details like a pin number or manual code to enter on their phone or banking app when faced with extreme stress.

Rogaly says that once users have downloaded Valor, they can set a panic custom command phrase. This is the phrase to be used if they find themselves in a potentially dangerous or high alert situation.

“All you have to do is say the phrase, and your phone will dispatch response teams to your exact real-time location. The control room will also monitor ambient sounds via the app, to assess your situation, providing details to emergency and armed response services while they are enroute to your exact location.”

The app’s real-time tracking provides a safeguard in situations where a user might feel uncomfortable, such as when using e-hailing services, which have recently come under the spotlight because of crimes committed against riders by drivers.

The app notifies the user’s bank when their safety has been compromised, alerting fraud departments so that they can initiate protocols to protect the banking accounts on your phone.

The ability to communicate with one’s bank means that Valor is a valuable tool for the security and banking industries.

Rogaly says: “Although facial recognition was heralded as a major breakthrough in terms of banking and security, the reality is that criminals can gain access to victims’ bank accounts simply by holding their phones to their faces – but Valor now offers a solution that lessens the financial implications of having your accounts accessed.”

She says that service provider relationships are paramount in this offering. BYY Strategic Services has partnered with some of SA’s banks to protect their customers. It has joined forces with the largest emergency control room in the country, so that users are able to receive immediate support from more than 22,000 security and emergency responders.

The control room agents are highly trained and multilingual. Valor says this is an advantage in a world that turns increasingly to AI and bots.

“Although Valor harnesses AI to educate and support members, when it comes to something as close to the heart as your safety, many people prefer to speak to a human who can create a connection and offer a greater sense of trust and reliability.”

The app is designed to prioritise speed and simplicity, says Valor, making it exceptionally easy to use – even in high stress situations.

“We’re particularly proud that every aspect of this app is proudly South African, from the development of the concept through to design and build. What’s more, BYY Strategic Services, the company behind Valor, is entirely women-owned and -managed.”

The Valor patent was lodged in SA and internationally in 2023.

“It is a tragic reality that many South Africans live with the fear of theft or even abduction for ransom,” says Rogaly. “At the same time, banks can no longer be confident that facial recognition will protect clients from having money stolen from their bank accounts; they need to take proactive measures to protect their clients.

“Valor functions as a personal, voice-activated command centre, protecting the safety of your entire family with nothing more than your own superhero voice”.

* Visit the Valor website here.