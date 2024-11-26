Huawei smart home showcases new era of connectivity

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the history-rich Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, the future has arrived via Fiber- to-the-Room technology.

Huawei has launched an All-Optical Intelligent home showcase, powered by its latest Fiber to the Room Solution (FTTR F50), in Cape Town.

Demonstrated on the sidelines of the recent Africa Tech Festival, it exemplifies how easily modern homes with complex layouts can achieve consistent coverage with customer-friendly adhesive fiber cables.

Set in the picturesque and history-rich Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, the intelligent showhouse is kitted out with a range of fiber broadband applications within a sleek contemporary South African home. More than 100 IoT devices in the home – from smart lights, speakers, kettles and cameras to robot vacuum cleaners – showcase how the FTTR solution can transform ordinary homes into digitally capable spaces that people will cherish.

Once installed, the FTTR solution ensures that speeds of up to 1Gbps are achieved consistently across the home’s Wi-Fi network, creating a seamless digital experience for the whole home.

Huawei provided the following overview of the solutions showcased:

In lounge areas: Automated lighting, temperature controls and smart cleaning robots can be created to bring peace of mind to living areas.

Entertainment rooms: The FTTR solution guarantees stable high bandwidth connections enabling entertainment rooms to be fitted with 4K and higher resolution displays for movies or Virtual Reality gaming, without freezing or lost frames. Next-generation cloud gaming is also enabled by this solution. Visitors to this intelligent showroom experienced the latest game Black Myth: Wukong with zero latency.

Home offices: Thanks to FTTR F50 intelligent offices can be created to enable live streaming to colleagues. Smart conference rooms are also enabled with the solution’s support for 360-degree video and ultra-wide monitors. The high speeds and reliable connection make for better remote working experiences for out-of-office professionals.

In the nursery: The strong and consistent Wi-Fi connections provided by FTTR F50 make for easy monitoring of children’s activities in the home through intelligent nanny cameras and temperature sensors in these bedrooms.

In the kitchen: Smart lighting configurations as well as kettles and air purifiers are enabled to make meal preparation more enjoyable and seamless. While cooking, smart speakers can be activated by voice, delivering low latency, immersive sound experience that sets a desired atmosphere.

This intelligent showhouse can run up to 128 IoT devices on a single network at the same time. The enterprise alternative can have up to 300 simultaneous connections. Huawei’s innovative adhesive fiber cable, called the Self-bounding Transparent Fiber, seamlessly fits into the design aesthetic of any home and can be installed without the need for power tools or home remodelling.

The LinkHome app that integrates with the FTTR setup enables homeowners to manage and troubleshoot a range of home activities and services from remote locations, including more efficient use of power. It is easy to control from a mobile smartphone.

The showroom exhibition attracted network operators, business leaders and media from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Eswatini, and Namibia.

Sub-Saharan Africa is increasingly seeing an increase in demand for fiber-to-the-room solutions. People want more than entry-level speeds of 10Mbps to 50Mbps as several countries officially launched Gigabit services. In places like South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya, users know that higher speeds will deliver better experiences, but in-home Wi-Fi coverage is also a challenge many contend with. Huawei’s FTTR, with a main and a sub FTTR set, eliminates the issue of Wi-Fi dead zones bringing coverage to every corner of the house, its cottages, home office and the likes of pool houses.

If the fiber to the home provides 100Mbps or 1Gbps speeds, then the FTTR F50 lets users make the most of these speeds in every room without any compromise. Thanks to this showcase, more operators are acknowledging and planning to go to the market with thesolution, as they believe FTTR can be a key driver of Africa’s digital transformation.

Showcase video: https://sendgb.com/ntsOgD4uQh5

–