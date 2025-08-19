Product of the Day
Huawei, Altron, launch AI Contact Centre platform in SA
The artificial intelligence customer service platform delivers omnichannel customer engagement through automation and personalisation.
A new AI-powered platform from Huawei, the Artificial Intelligence Contact Centre (AICC), enables businesses to manage customer interactions across multiple communication channels with real-time, automated support.
It is now available in South Africa through a partnership with Altron Digital Business, an enterprise-grade IT services provider. The collaboration aims to enhance businesses to deliver seamless, AI-powered customer experiences across multiple communication platforms and channels.
Transforming customer engagement with AI
The Huawei AICC offering integrates advanced AI, video and omnichannel communication capabilities to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for customer engagement. By enabling real-time, intelligent interactions, the businesses benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
“The Huawei AICC solution represents a significant advancement in customer experience technology, says Neville Quinton, executive for specialised solutions at Altron Digital Business. “By leveraging AI and omnichannel capabilities, businesses can offer personalised and efficient service, meeting the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.”
Benedict Rono, Huawei senior regional solutions manager for software business, says: “Altron Digital Business was the natural partner for this venture; they understand the local market and know how to turn powerful tech into real impact for customers.”
Addressing key business challenges
The partnership offers a practical response to several key challenges facing SA businesses. High operational costs, for example, can be mitigated by automating routine tasks and streamlining workflows, which reduces manual effort and drives down expenses.
At the same time, the AI-driven platform improves customer service by speeding up response times and making interactions more efficient. Its omnichannel capabilities ensure a consistent experience across all communication platforms, allowing businesses to engage with customers.
This supports Altron Digital Business’s broader goal of driving business growth. By leveraging AI and cloud technologies, the company is focused on helping organisations work smarter, improve their processes, and build more resilient digital operations.
Quinton says: “Altron’s extensive experience in the omnichannel contact centre space, combined with Huawei’s innovative technology, enables us to deliver solutions that drive business growth and customer loyalty.”
* Learn more about Huawei AICC on the website here.