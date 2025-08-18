Kazang unveils tougher, smarter POS device

Photo courtesy Kazang.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kazang Pulse delivers faster transactions services to help small and informal traders boost sales and streamline operations.

Kazang has launched the Kazang Pulse, a faster, tougher, and smarter upgrade to its point-of-sale (POS) device. The new model is designed for small and informal traders in townships, rural areas, and peri-urban communities.

It aims to provide speed, reliability, and ease of use for businesses operating in locations such as spaza shops, taxi ranks, and markets. Kazang focuses on prepaid value-added services (VAS) and payments solutions for informal merchants.

Merchants can use the device to accept card payments, make cashless supplier payments, and offer services such as airtime, electricity, bill payments, and vouchers from a single interface. Kazang Pulse is a payment device designed for everyday merchants to support business growth.

“More than 90,000 informal traders nationwide depend on our POS devices to accelerate their growth and profits,” says Michael Wright, Kazang executive head of growth and international. “Our latest edition of the Kazang device is designed to do everything in one strong, reliable machine.

“Real economic growth starts behind the counter of a spaza shop or at a taxi rank. We have built Kazang Pulse to give merchants a tool that empowers them to earn more, spend less, and stay connected. Merchants can sell wherever their customers are. With every swipe, tap or recharge, they are growing their business.”

Kazang Pulse core features

4G connectivity, dual SIMs, and instant wallet settlements.

Longer battery life.

Multi-language support.

Sell prepaid services (electricity, airtime, data, bill payments, and gaming vouchers), accept card payments, and pay suppliers.

Kazang Pulse benefits for merchants

Accepts card and tap payments.

Instantly settles funds into your Kazang wallet.

Sells airtime, electricity, and vouchers.

Pays suppliers directly.

Supports multiple South African languages.

Tough, mobile, and ready for all-day use.

Simple menus allow for easy vending.