Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Z foldable series open for pre-order
Samsung’s newly category-defining Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are now available to pre-order with launch offers.
Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts
When users pre-order or purchase during the 1 September to 20 October 2021 promotional period, they will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, a Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5 200. The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/ or back cover repair, and will include a battery replacement. Users can upgrade to the Samsung Care+ Premium plan at an affordable cost, for additional cover, which includes liquid, motherboard, and external casing damage.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from 17 September. The recommended retail price for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, it’s R21 999.
For more information on the devices, click here.
The following information on promotion periods was provided by Samsung:
- For Vodacom customers the Promotion Period will end 6 October 2021.
- For MTN customers Promotion Period will end 30 September 2021.
- For Cell C customers Promotion period will end 17 October 2021.
- For Telkom customers Promotion period will end 20 October 2021.
- For Takealot customers Promotion period will end 30 September 2021.
To preorder the devices, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-z/
Trending
-
Movie of the Week1 month ago
Africa and I – Out now on Showmax
-
Audio/Visual1 month ago
Britbox brings new video streaming option to SA
-
Gadget of the Week1 month ago
Gadget of the Week: Music app that saves your data
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
Top 5 Olympics cyber scams
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
Hackers spread malware under guise of Windows 11
-
Cybersecurity3 weeks ago
‘Modern data’ is answer to SA’s ransomware scourge
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
Don’t post that vaccination card on social media
-
Hardware1 month ago
Tablet market keeps growing