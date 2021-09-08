Samsung Galaxy Z foldable series open for pre-order

Samsung’s newly category-defining Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are now available to pre-order with launch offers.

Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts

When users pre-order or purchase during the 1 September to 20 October 2021 promotional period, they will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, a Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5 200. The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/ or back cover repair, and will include a battery replacement. Users can upgrade to the Samsung Care+ Premium plan at an affordable cost, for additional cover, which includes liquid, motherboard, and external casing damage.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from 17 September. The recommended retail price for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, it’s R21 999.

For more information on the devices, click here.

The following information on promotion periods was provided by Samsung:

For Vodacom customers the Promotion Period will end 6 October 2021.

For MTN customers Promotion Period will end 30 September 2021.

For Cell C customers Promotion period will end 17 October 2021.

For Telkom customers Promotion period will end 20 October 2021.

For Takealot customers Promotion period will end 30 September 2021.

To preorder the devices, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-z/