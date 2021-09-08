Samsung Galaxy Z foldable series open for pre-order

Connect with us

Samsung’s newly category-defining Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are now available to pre-order with launch offers.

Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts

When users pre-order or purchase during the 1 September to 20 October 2021 promotional period, they will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, a Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5 200. The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/ or back cover repair, and will include a battery replacement. Users can upgrade to the Samsung Care+ Premium plan at an affordable cost, for additional cover, which includes liquid, motherboard, and external casing damage.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from 17 September. The recommended retail price for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, it’s R21 999.

For more information on the devices, click here.

The following information on promotion periods was provided by Samsung:

  • For Vodacom customers the Promotion Period will end 6 October 2021.
  • For MTN customers Promotion Period will end 30 September 2021.
  • For Cell C customers Promotion period will end 17 October 2021.
  • For Telkom customers Promotion period will end 20 October 2021.
  • For Takealot customers Promotion period will end 30 September 2021.

To preorder the devices, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-z/

