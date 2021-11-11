Huawei MeeTime goes live on Huawei Nova 8i

Huawei’s video conferencing app, MeeTime, is available now on the Huawei Nova 8i. Huawei MeeTime is available on selected Huawei devices running on EMUI 9.1 or higher.

MeeTime is Huawei’s video calling app, which allows users to video call friends and family who also have Huawei devices. These could be Huawei smartphones, tablets, TVs, and smartwatches.

To access the app, one must download it from the Huawei AppGallery. It will become available in the Phone app and then choose MeeTime from the options at the bottom of your screen.

The main benefit of using MeeTime is Full HD video calling at a resolution of up to 1080 pixels – that’s more than twice the resolution of other popular apps that have video calling functionality. With that kind of resolution, users can expect a sharp and crisp viewing experience.

The app also comes with a frame rate of 30 frames per second, which helps all movements appear smooth and natural, even if you have a weak connection. It has been designed to handle poor network situations or changes in bandwidth, using super-resolution technology to compensate for video quality in real time. It’s also friendly on a user’s data.

MeeTime has several special features that make for better video calls. Its one-touch beauty settings can help users always look better, and its new two-way screen sharing function allows one to share information while chatting. Sharing your screen comes in handy if you want to exchange ideas and information with colleagues and clients, or if you’re unsure about an online purchase and want a friend’s advice.

It’s also designed to perform well in low-light environments, which means one can make a video call at night or in dark situations. With MeeTime’s low-light enhancement (activated by pressing the on-screen lightbulb icon), users both see each other clearly. All MeeTime calls make use of end-to-end encryption, which means the contents of calls can’t be intercepted when it’s transmitted between users.

Give MeeTime a shot on the Huawei Nova 8i today by selecting MeeTime in the Phone app.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/za/mobileservices/meetime/