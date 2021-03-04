Huawei expands product portfolio in SA with Seamless AI

Smart devices have become important portals that provide users with intelligent experiences. In the advent of the “all-connected” intelligent era, consumers are anticipating new experiences. During its Better Together 2021 virtual event today, Huawei said that it is currently the only vendor that has the ability to provide an all-scenario experience.

The event was held by South Africa’s Huawei CBG general manager Jun Sun, along with chief technology officer Akhram Mohamed.

The company’s strategy for the hyper-connected era in South Africa is mainly focused on its 1+8+n strategy to form an all-scenario hardware and software ecosystem. Here, ‘1’ stands for the smartphone as the centre of it all, ‘8’ stands for the 8 categories of Huawei-developed products, including smartwatches, headsets, PCs, tablets, speakers, AR/VR glasses and more, while ‘n’ stands for the abundant IoT ecosystem devices. Finally, the ‘+’ sign stands for what connects these layers such as Huawei Share and Huawei HiLink. This strategy includes product lineups like smartphones, such as P40 and the upcoming Mate40 Pro, wearables like Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Watch GT 2e, Watch Fit, and the FreeBuds series, as well as laptops and tablets like Media Pad and Mate Pad series.

In addition to products, Huawei also updated its video platform MeeTime, which enables users to make HD voice and video calls in all lighting conditions, and Huawei Pay, a safer way to make payments using Zapper SA’s QR payment technology.

Huawei says it remains committed to further developing these offerings across South Africa, which aligns with its global vision of delivering an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios, including health and fitness.

“Our journey from our beginnings to where we are now in South Africa has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Jun Sun said during the Better Together 2021 event. “South Africa is one of the most important pioneering markets for Huawei. We are committed to continuing using technology to improve the lives of South Africans.”

Akhram Mohamed provided extensive insights into Huawei’s strategy: “The promise of technology has always been envisioned as a smooth and seamless process between your devices and the services they interact with. We at Huawei are positioning ourselves to be at the forefront of delivering just that with our Seamless AI Life Strategy.”