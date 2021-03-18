How science can boost reading

Widely known for its e-learning and e-reading solutions, global edtech company Snapplify has partnered with Scholastic to deliver integrated literacy intervention tools to schools.

As the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, Scholastic has drawn on decades of research to build Literacy Pro. The platform scientifically measures reading ability and assigns each student a ‘lexile level’. Students are then directed towards books with a corresponding lexile level in the Snapplify Engage e-library.

Rather than struggling through a book that’s too difficult, and finding reading frustrating or demotivating, students are matched to titles at just the right level – books they will find challenging enough to grow as readers, but not so difficult that they are discouraged from reading.

With over 316 000 ebooks, the award-winning Snapplify Engage e-library offers students a vast range of content – from international bestsellers to local stories with relatable content that reflects their world. This, together with the ability to filter recommended reading lists according to their interests, empowers students with personalised and enriching reading experiences.

After reading each book, students complete quizzes and are rewarded with points, motivating them to read more, while teachers are given key data that they can use to monitor performance and identify gaps.

‘Snapplify is continually working to provide learners and educators with a strong set of digital tools, so we’re especially excited to add Scholastic’s Literacy Pro to their toolset. When young people find books that they can read and want to read, they read more – and the effects of that on their academic life and later, on their place in society as informed citizens, is huge,’ said Wesley Lynch, Snapplify’s CEO.

‘Snapplify’s strong relationships with schools and the quality of their products align with Scholastic’s mission to enrich the lives of all children with the joy and power of reading. Together, our programmes can easily be delivered in the classroom or at home, creating a new generation of confident and lifelong readers,’ said Zahid Khokhar of Scholastic.

Register online for free to get access to teacher benefits and other educational tools.