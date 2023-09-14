AI invades the smartphone

The new Honor 90 5G comes with a raft of groundbreaking AI features and industry-leading technology.

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm, delivering innovations that push the boundaries of human achievement. From enhancing daily life to transforming entire industries, AI is reshaping our future. Welcome to the astonishing world of AI, where the unimaginable becomes reality.

The smartphone is no exception, as Honor has demonstrated with the new Honor 90 5G. It is a groundbreaking device that comes equipped with exceptional AI features that are set to redefine the user experience.

AI Vlog Master & 200MP Ultra Clear Camera

The new handset introduces the AI Vlog Master for video capturing, including AI Video Recommendation, Instant Movie for quick video production, and AI Noise Reduction to help users capture clean voice recordings that are free of ambient background noises. Here is how Honor describes these features:



• AI Video Recommendation

The Honor 90 5 uses AI to make video recording more intuitive and hassle-free. When you’re ready to shoot a video, the Honor 90’s AI will recognise the scene you’re shooting and recommend the most appropriate video mode from its five options: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-Up, Multi-Video, and Solo Cut. This feature enables users to record videos in the most optimal and ideal manner possible.

• Instant Movie

After capturing images, users can quickly create a 15-second video with the “Instant Movie” option. In addition, they can easily add their preferred music, allowing for a personalised touch and breaking free from the limitations of pre-existing songs on their devices.

• AI Noise Reduction

Have you ever encountered situations where you attempted to record a video, but the background noise interfered, preventing you from capturing the desired footage as you had envisioned it? It has happened to all of us, that’s why Honor has debuted the revolutionary AI Noise Reduction feature. This feature uses AI to effectively remove background noise from videos, such as traffic honking or loud human voices. This ensures that users can capture clear human voices without any disturbances from other surrounding noises.

For its camera system, the Honor 90 5G features a 200MP Main Camera that is packed with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor for capturing incredible amounts of detail, a 12MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Camera supporting a field of view of 112˚ and a 2MP Depth Camera for recreating stylish bokeh effects. The Portrait Mode is also upgraded to support 2x zoom to generate portraits that are more focused on the key subject.

0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display

Flickering screens can cause eye strain, leading to symptoms such as dryness, fatigue, blurred vision, and discomfort. The constant changes in brightness and flickering patterns can put additional stress on the eyes, particularly when viewing the screen for extended periods. According to studies, dimming levels below 1250Hz are considered high risk, while levels between 1250Hz and 3125Hz are considered low risk.

Dimming levels above 3125Hz are generally considered free from the risk of causing harm to the eyes. With Honor 90 5G’s industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology & Zero-Flicker Display, users can enjoy their devices for extended periods without worrying about the effects on their eyes. Other eye protection features include Circadian Night Display, which adjusts the screen’s brightness to match users’ circadian rhythms, helping promote healthier sleep; and Dynamic Dimming, which matches the time of the day to the level of blue light that the screen produces, thus helping to relieve eye strain.

* For more information, visit Honor at https://www.hihonor.com/za

