Honor 90 5G turns travels into epic tales

A smartphone is about more than its features – it also needs to be a trusted travel companion.

In our fast-paced world, travel and adventure hold the key to enriching experiences. Capturing those moments and memories demands a reliable companion – and we don’t mean another person, but a companion who will both record and preserve the experience.

Enter the Honor 90 5G. Combining cutting-edge AI video creation, revolutionary eye-comfort technology, and an extraordinary camera system, it readily captures anything from breathtaking landscapes to memories with friends and family.

200MP Ultra Clear Camera

A traveller’s heart thrives on capturing moments, and the Honor 90 5G’s 200MP Main Camera delivers exceptional details: the ultra-wide and macro cameras offer a wide field of view, ideal for showcasing the vastness of majestic landscapes and the tiniest details of intricate architecture. The 50MP front camera, on the other hand, is ideal for selfies that capture the details of the background as well as every expression on the faces of friends and family in the photo.

AI Vlog Master

Picture this: you’re exploring a scenic mountain range, and the breathtaking scenery leaves you awestruck. But you want more than just a still or a standard video. With Honor 90 5G’s AI Vlog Master, transforming such scenes into captivating 15-second video clips is quickly becomes a habit. An Instant Movie feature lets you share your journey with the world at the same time you shoot them.

Now imagine capturing a bustling local market scene during your travels. Thanks to AI Video Recommendation, the Honor 90 5G understands the setting and suggests the ideal video mode. With AI Noise Reduction, you can also eliminate distracting background sounds, allowing your audience to focus on your storytelling. As a travel vlogger, this hassle-free video creation experience lets you share your journeys as completely as you want.

Power Your Adventures

With its large 5000mAh battery, the Honor 90 5G ensures all-day productivity, so you stay connected and capture your travel moments without interruption. When you need a quick boost, the 66W Honor SuperCharge technology comes to the rescue, providing a significant charge in just 15 minutes

Ample Space

The Honor 90 5G boasts an impressive memory capacity of 19GB (12GB RAM + 7GB RAM) and a spacious 512GB ROM storage. This generous allowance secures all your cherished holiday content, and ensures you never have to compromise on space.

0-Risk Eye-Comfort Display

Travelling often means long hours on the road or exploring new destinations. With the Honor 90 5G’s 0-Risk Eye-Comfort Display, eye strain and discomfort are minimised. The screen’s 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology guarantees a flicker-free visual experience, providing optimal comfort, trekking under the scorching sun or staying up to capture those starry night skies. The Dynamic Dimming technology emulates natural light rhythms, reducing eye fatigue by up to 18%. Later, the Circadian Night Display ensures warmer colours and reduced blue light for improved sleep quality.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor 90 5G is available for R14,999 for the19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM version, which will be bundled with the Honor Watch 4, valued at R3,499, for free.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available for R7,999 for the13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM edition, which will be bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 for free.

The Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G can be purchases at MTN, Telkom and Vodacom outlets now.



Honor is also offering once-off screen protection repair insurance for consumers within the first three months of purchase, valid until the 30 November 2023. T’s & C’s Apply.



* For more information, visit Honor at https://www.hihonor.com/za.