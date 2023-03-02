Visit a futuristic world of the past

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Re-imagine the future in a world of retro science in ‘Hello Tomorrow!’, now streaming on Apple TV+.

In the retro-futuristic world of Hello Tomorrow!, charismatic salesman Jack Billings leads a team of sales associates hawking timeshare on the moon.

The series offering a movie-like experience of an alternative past, in a sci-fi retro-future version of the 1950s, showing the likes of old robots and retro science.

Each episode runs for 30 mins and new episodes stream every Friday until 7 April on Apple TV+. The series stars Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill and was produced by Billy Crudup, Jonathan Entwistle and Stephen Falk. Crudup starred in the streaming television series Gypsy in 2017 and The Morning Show in 2019, which earned him a primetime Emmy award and Critics choice Television award.

Jonathan Entwistle directed the 10-episode series, which was written by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen and produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein’s Mortal media. The series was produced in New York City in October 2021 and concluded in March 2022.

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported a 57% approval rating based on 44 reviews, with an average rating of 6.10/10, but it is worth watching for its quirky take on the past.