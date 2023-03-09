Follow Siya Kolisi’s journey

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The inspirational documentary, ‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’, is now streaming on Showmax.

Rise: The Siya Kolisi story, an hour-long documentary, is now streaming on Showmax. It tells the story of the first black South African to captain the Springboks, as Siya Kolisi reveals his origins and his journey to fame and glory.

The documentary showcases various hardships Kolis, through to his 2018 appointment as the first black man to captain the Springboks and leading the team to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. The win against England also made him the first-ever black rugby captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Kolisi shares the story of his complicated relationship with his father, his struggle with alcoholism, and his journey with his wife, Rachel.

Proceeds from the documentary will be channelled back to the community and various worthy causes supported by the Kolisi family.

It is a South African production directed by award-winning Tebogo Malope.