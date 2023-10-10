Ask Arthur: I’m a hacking victim and nothing works

Photo by Nghia Nguyen on Unsplash.

After the recent guidelines on protecting your Facebook account from being hacked, a reader asks what to do after a hack. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK spells it out.

Q: You’ve said a lot about protecting Facebook accounts from hacks. Well it’s too late for me, and Facebook isn’t helping, What can I do?

A: If your Facebook account is hacked, there are a few standard steps you should take immediately, if it is feasible:

Go to the Facebook login page, click on “Forgot Password,” and follow the instructions to reset your password. Choose a strong, unique password.

Report the hack to Facebook through their official help center.

If you can’t access your account, visit the “Help with a hacked account page” at https://www.facebook.com/help/1306725409382822 and follow the instructions. It also offers a guide to helping a friend recover their account,

If the hacker had access to your email account, change its password and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for added security.

If you can access your Facebook’s settings, under “Security and Login,” review the list of devices logged into your account and log out of any unfamiliar devices.

Scan your device for malware or viruses that may have allowed the hackers in.

Inform your friends about the hack to prevent them from falling victim to spam or phishing attempts from your account.

Keep an eye on your other online accounts and change passwords if you’ve used the same password elsewhere.

If the hack involves cybercrime or identity theft, you can report it to the police.

If you’ve tried to contact Facebook and they haven’t been responsive or helpful, try these steps:

Sometimes, reaching out to Facebook’s support multiple times can get different results. Make sure you’ve followed their guidelines and provided all the necessary information.

Visit the official Facebook Help Center (https://www.facebook.com/help) and explore the various topics and articles related to account security, privacy, and reporting issues.

While Facebook doesn’t provide a direct email address for support, you can try sending an email to support@facebook.com and abuse@facebook.com with a detailed description of your issue. Response not guaranteed.

If your account was disabled, you can use the “My Personal Facebook Account is Disabled” form (https://www.facebook.com/help/contact/260749603972907) to appeal the decision.

The bad news is that Facebook prioritises traffic over well-being of users, so its procedures are still clunky and often unworkable. That is the price one pays for using a free platform.